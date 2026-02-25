All Dogs Unleashed Denver Addresses Training Gap in Colorado's Wealthiest County

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Douglas County ranks among the nation's wealthiest counties with high pet spending, but only 4% of dogs nationally complete professional training

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Douglas County ranks as the seventh-wealthiest county in the United States by median household income, according to U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data. The county's median household income is nearly double the national average. Colorado pet-owning households rank among the highest spenders on their animals nationally, according to Capital One Shopping's analysis of APPA data, covering premium food, veterinary care, grooming, accessories, and insurance. One category remains conspicuously underrepresented in that spending: professional behavioral training.According to the American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owners Survey, only four percent of dogs in the United States complete a professional training class. In a county where 60 percent of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, and households routinely invest in premium pet food, supplements, and preventive veterinary care, the behavioral training gap reflects a pattern visible across affluent suburban communities nationwide. Owners invest in every measurable dimension of their dog's health and comfort except the one that determines daily quality of life for both dog and owner. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver operates from its facility at 10225 South Parker Road, where co-owners Steven Gleiser and Daniel Livas run two-week Board and Train programs customized to each dog's temperament and behavioral profile. The program teaches recall, heel, place, stay, and off-leash control through daily structured sessions, then transitions through a comprehensive handoff lesson where owners learn the tools and techniques to maintain results at home.Douglas County's demographic profile amplifies the consequences of the training gap. The county's population reached approximately 394,000 in 2024, up 25 percent from 2010 to 2020, with Parker alone expanding by 178 percent since 2000 to nearly 69,000 residents. That growth has filled communities like Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Lone Tree, and Castle Pines with families who move into HOA-governed neighborhoods where barking complaints are enforceable under Douglas County Resolution 025-019, and off-leash violations carry escalating fines. A well-funded household with an untrained dog faces the same neighbor conflicts, trail incidents, and public-space problems as any other."The assumption in Douglas County is that if you're spending on premium food, regular vet visits, and the right gear, you're doing everything right," said Steven Gleiser, Co-Owner of All Dogs Unleashed . "But a dog that eats organic food and wears a premium harness can still lunge at a cyclist on the Cherry Creek Trail. Behavioral training is the one investment that changes the daily experience of owning a dog."The 4.9-star-rated facility addresses Douglas County's specific environmental demands. The county's terrain transitions from dense suburban development to semi-rural open space, meaning dogs routinely encounter wildlife, livestock, and unfenced areas alongside standard neighborhood walks. Castlewood Canyon State Park, Roxborough State Park, and Chatfield State Park draw residents and their dogs into environments where reliable recall and resistance to distractions are safety requirements rather than conveniences. With 27.4 percent of Douglas County's workforce working from home, many dogs have also been conditioned to constant owner presence and face behavioral disruption when office schedules change.All training programs at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver include unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no additional cost. This lifetime support model allows owners to address new behavioral challenges as they emerge, whether from a household move within the county, the addition of a child, or the introduction of a second pet. The Parker location serves dog owners throughout Douglas County, including Castle Rock, Lone Tree, and Highlands Ranch, as well as the broader Denver metro area.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver All Dogs Unleashed Denver operates at 10225 South Parker Road in Parker, Colorado, serving dog owners throughout Douglas County and the Denver metro area. Co-owners Steven Gleiser and Daniel Livas lead a team of trainers offering Board and Train programs, in-home training, puppy management, advanced obedience, and protection dog development. The facility maintains a 4.9-star Google rating. All programs include unlimited lifetime follow-up support. For information, call (720) 924-7235, email denver@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/denver/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 10225 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134Phone: (720) 924-7235Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/denver/

