Biodegradable Glitter Market Size Forecast to USD 295.0 Million by 2035 with Rising Eco-Friendly Cosmetics Demand – TMR

Biodegradable Glitter Market Valued at USD 106.0 Million in 2024, Set to Reach USD 295.0 Million by 2035 Driven by Rising Eco-Friendly Cosmetics Demand” — — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biodegradable glitter market was valued at US$ 106.0 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 295.0 Mn by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2035. The industry is witnessing steady growth driven by rising sustainability awareness, increasing demand for eco-safe cosmetics, expanding festival and fashion trends, technological innovations in plant-based materials, and strategic brand collaborations enhancing product portfolios.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86896 In revenue terms, the market is expanding alongside tightening environmental regulations targeting microplastics, growing consumer preference for biodegradable alternatives, and broader adoption across cosmetics, crafts, textiles, and sustainable packaging applications.Europe dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for 41.2% of total revenue share, while the cellulose-based segment held 57.8% market share, reflecting strong demand for plant-derived, compostable glitter solutions.Analysts’ ViewpointThe global biodegradable glitter market is experiencing significant growth as environmental concerns reshape consumer behavior. Rising awareness about the ecological impact of conventional plastic glitter—particularly microplastic pollution—has accelerated adoption of biodegradable substitutes across fashion, beauty, and event industries.Manufacturers are prioritizing renewable raw materials such as cellulose, which naturally degrades without releasing persistent pollutants. Regulatory pressure, particularly in Europe, has further strengthened demand for non-toxic and compostable alternatives.Current market trends emphasize:• Integration of biodegradable glitter in mainstream cosmetic formulations• Increased adoption in large-scale festivals and cultural events• Expansion into sustainable packaging design• Investments in R&D for cost-efficient and scalable productionHowever, production costs and raw material availability remain key challenges. Companies are increasingly exploring advanced manufacturing processes and partnerships with sustainability-focused entities to enhance supply chain resilience.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Increasing Environmental Awareness and Consumer PreferenceGrowing global concern regarding climate change and plastic pollution is driving the shift toward biodegradable materials. Consumers are actively choosing products that safely degrade in the environment and reduce ecological impact.The cosmetics and fashion industries are at the forefront of this transition. Brands such as Lush and Fenty Beauty have incorporated biodegradable elements, including sustainable glitter, as part of broader environmental initiatives.Regulatory developments are also influencing demand. The European Union has implemented restrictions on microplastics in cosmetic formulations, encouraging substitution with biodegradable alternatives. Additionally, the U.K.’s plastic waste reduction campaigns and microplastic bans have accelerated demand for sustainable glitter solutions in beauty and apparel sectors.Key demand factors include:• Reduction of microplastic pollution• Compliance with environmental legislation• Consumer preference for cruelty-free and non-toxic products• Corporate sustainability commitments2. Expansion of the Cosmetics and Personal Care IndustryThe rapid expansion of the global cosmetics industry is significantly contributing to biodegradable glitter adoption. Increasing demand for natural, organic, and eco-friendly beauty products is reshaping ingredient sourcing decisions.Biodegradable glitter offers:• Comparable sparkle and visual appeal to plastic glitter• Compatibility with organic and clean-label formulations• Non-toxic and skin-safe properties• Alignment with green branding strategies👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86896 Cellulose-based Segment – Dominant TypeThe cellulose-based segment accounted for 57.8% of total market share in 2024, making it the leading product category.Cellulose-based glitter is derived from renewable plant sources and decomposes significantly faster than plastic alternatives, often within weeks. This rapid biodegradability has made it particularly attractive for industries under scrutiny for plastic waste.Key advantages include:• Renewable raw material sourcing• Rapid environmental degradation• Reduced microplastic generation• High versatility in color, size, and finishThe material’s adaptability allows its use beyond cosmetics, including fashion embellishments, craft supplies, and decorative packaging. Regulatory compliance and strong end-user demand continue to reinforce segment dominance.Regional OutlookEurope held 41.2% of global revenue share in 2024, making it the dominant regional market. The region benefits from:• Strong environmental protection regulations• High consumer awareness regarding sustainability• Early regulatory bans on microplastics• Established sustainable product standardsCountries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are leading in biodegradable product adoption. The U.K.’s ban on microplastics in cosmetics significantly boosted demand for sustainable glitter alternatives, particularly in the beauty industry.Germany’s robust recycling culture and strict environmental regulations further contribute to the region’s leadership. The presence of key manufacturers such as Sigmund Lindner GmbH strengthens supply capabilities and innovation in sustainable glitter production.North AmericaNorth America represents a growing market driven by increasing consumer awareness and expansion of eco-conscious beauty brands.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is emerging as a promising growth region, supported by expanding craft industries, rising disposable incomes, and increasing sustainability initiatives in cosmetics manufacturing hubs.Analysis of Key Players – Competitive LandscapeThe biodegradable glitter market is moderately fragmented, with companies focusing on product innovation, material sourcing strategies, and strategic collaborations.Leading players include:• BioGlitz• Dongyang Xingtai Glitter Powder Co., Ltd• Glitterex Corporation• Guangdong Broyal New Material Technology Co., Ltd.• Sigmund Lindner GmbH• Meadowbrook Inventions, Inc.• iSuoChem GroupRecent Developments• In November 2025, NatureFlex films introduced cellulose-based alternatives that replaced conventional plastic glitter in several commercial applications. The shift significantly reduced microplastic release and prompted new material standards across cosmetics, packaging, and decorative products.• In May 2025, Projekt Glitter collaborated with the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) to celebrate the festival’s 75th anniversary with a custom biodegradable glitter blend. The initiative demonstrated growing adoption of environmentally responsible materials in major cultural events while preserving visual aesthetics.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallenges• Higher production costs compared to plastic glitter• Limited availability of high-quality raw materials• Price sensitivity in emerging markets• Scalability constraints in large-volume applicationsOpportunities• Increasing regulatory bans on microplastics• Rising clean beauty movement• Expansion into sustainable packaging• Growing festival and event industry adoption• Innovation in compostable film and polymer technologiesMarket SegmentationBy Type• Cellulose-based (57.8% share in 2024)• Synthetic biodegradable polymers• Mineral-basedBy Application• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Arts & Crafts• Textiles & Fashion• Events & Decorations• PackagingBy Region• Europe (41.2% share, leading region)• North America• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaWhy Buy This Report?• Detailed market sizing and 2035 forecast• Comprehensive type and application analysis• Competitive landscape profiling• Regulatory and sustainability insights• Investment and ROI outlook• Strategic recommendations for stakeholdersBuy this Premium Research Report and secure exclusive access to insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86896<ype=S FAQs1. What is the projected size of the biodegradable glitter market by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 295.0 Mn by 2035.2. What is the CAGR during 2025–2035?The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6%.3. Which region leads the market?Europe leads with a 41.2% revenue share.4. Which type segment dominates?Cellulose-based glitter holds 57.8% market share.5. What are the key growth drivers?Rising environmental awareness and expansion of the cosmetics and personal care industry.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Hand Dryer Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hand-dryer-market.html Air Fryer Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-fryer-market.html Hobs Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hobs-market.html Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-lawn-garden-equipment-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. 