Your Happy Nest Named 'Best Nanny Placement Agency' in Mount Pleasant Magazine’s Best Of Contest

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Happy Nest has been named “Best Nanny Placement Agency” in the annual Best Of contest hosted by Mount Pleasant Magazine, a community publication serving the greater Mount Pleasant area.Founded in 2012, Your Happy Nest is a Charleston nanny agency serving families in Mount Pleasant and throughout the greater Charleston region. The agency provides professional nanny placements, newborn care support, and household staffing services, with an emphasis on careful vetting, thoughtful family-caregiver matching, and long-term relationship building within the community.The recognition marks a milestone for the locally owned agency, which has spent more than a decade working closely with families during some of their most formative years, from welcoming newborns to supporting growing households.Mount Pleasant Magazine’s Best Of contest is an annual reader-driven awards program that recognizes local businesses, professionals, and service providers across a broad range of categories. Community members nominate and vote for their preferred businesses, with winners determined by popular vote. The contest has become a widely regarded reflection of local trust, reputation, and community engagement in Mount Pleasant.The “Best Nanny Placement Agency” category highlights agencies that demonstrate professionalism, reliability, and a strong record of successful placements. This year’s results reflect feedback and support from families within the Mount Pleasant community.Founder Bayly Silverman said the recognition is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from the families the agency serves.“Being named Best Nanny Placement Agency by our local community is incredibly humbling,” said Bayly Silverman, Founder of Your Happy Nest. “Having been born and raised in Mount Pleasant and now raising my own children here, this recognition holds special meaning for me. Our work centers on building relationships grounded in trust, safety, and care. To know that Mount Pleasant families value that commitment enough to vote for us is truly an honor.”Silverman added that the award reflects the broader network of caregivers and families who contribute to the agency’s success.“This recognition belongs to the families who place their confidence in us and the dedicated caregivers who show up every day with professionalism and heart. We are grateful to be part of a community that prioritizes high-quality childcare and supports local businesses.”Best Of winners are published by Mount Pleasant Magazine and highlighted across its print and digital platforms.About Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting AgencyFounded in 2012 in Atlanta, GA, Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting Agency is a trusted nanny and babysitting agency serving families in Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte. Founded by former nanny and mom Bayly Silverman, the agency specializes in connecting families with professional, vetted nannies, household managers, newborn care specialists, and babysitters.Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting Agency is dedicated to providing personalized childcare solutions while actively supporting the professional development of nannies. The agency hosts training events, meet-ups, and conferences, and is actively involved in the International Nanny Association (INA) and the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA). Your Happy Nest is committed to inclusive hiring practices and encourages families to follow Equal Employment Opportunity guidelines in selecting candidates.

