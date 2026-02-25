Joana Sauliene, the founder of digital authority agency ASTERI and an AI SEO strategist

ASTERI introduces digital authority as a new strategic positioning, combining SEO, AEO and GEO to ensure visibility and AI-driven recommendations.

Visibility allows you to be found. Authority determines whether you will be recommended.” — J. Sauliene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI search engines change information search and decision-making habits, digital authority agency ASTERI is forming a new strategic direction – digital authority. Having focused primarily on SEO services until now, the agency is expanding its business model by combining SEO, AEO, and GEO into a single system focused on business visibility in Google and AI search.

In recent years, AI tools have democratized content creation, making it faster and more accessible. However, this has also led to an increase in the so-called "AI-generated sameness" effect in the market: similar texts, identical arguments, and uniform positioning statements. Although this environment allows for more content to be created faster, it also has certain drawbacks: for example, it increases competition and, at the same time, the risk of becoming similar to other businesses and losing the unique authority of the brand.

Artificial intelligence does not eliminate competition – it standardizes it. When everyone uses the same tools and the same prompts, the differences between brands tend to blur. And with AI systems evaluating context rather than just keywords, becoming indistinguishable becomes a strategic risk.

"In the AI era, it is simply impossible not to use artificial intelligence. However, everything that is useful usually comes with risks, in this case – starting to sound like everyone else. Today, anyone can create content, so competitive advantage comes not from speed or quantity, but from strategic clarity, structure, and user experience, says Joana Sauliene, the founder of the AI SEO agency ASTERI and an AI SEO strategist.

According to her, artificial intelligence can be a great tool for creating valuable, high-quality content. However, it cannot replace the expert perspective, experience, and authentic tone that only the involvement of the business and the people behind it can provide. "AI can help structure thoughts and speed up processes, but if the business itself is unable to speak confidently about its field, the consumer will find a better answer from a competitor. Brand authority is not just a rule for successful ranking, but a condition for business survival," Joana points out.

According to her, the real risk in the AI era is losing identity and becoming just another generic answer. When a brand does not have a clear position, AI does not distinguish it. And if it does not distinguish it, it does not recommend it.

Today, content and brand positioning are important not only to win the hearts of consumers, but also to ensure higher positions in the digital sphere in general. Previously, the main channel for visibility was Google search and keyword SEO optimization, but now search behavior is changing. Even Google is implementing artificial intelligence-based search features (AI Overviews and AI Mode), and some consumers are increasingly choosing ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and other tools to search for information.

This means that traditional keyword-based SEO can no longer guarantee visibility on all these platforms. A broader system is needed for this.

When asked, the expert replied that traditional SEO services remain important because without technical tidiness, a clear website structure, and semantics, neither AEO nor GEO will work. SEO helps rank in Google search results for target keywords, ensures the technical integrity of the website, improves the user experience, and allows content to be easily indexed and scanned. However, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) provide an additional layer. AEO helps structure content so that it is clear, specific, and suitable for direct answers. GEO makes it easier for generative systems to understand business competencies, context, and value propositions. This structure is useful not only for AI models, but also for today's fast-paced consumers who want to get to the point quickly and get a clear answer to their question.

"You can have good keyword rankings but not be visible in AI responses. Artificial intelligence evaluates not only keywords but also the entire context: how structured the content is, whether competencies are clearly defined, and whether there are reputation signals. If a business's identity is not refined, the system will not distinguish it from others," says Sauliene.

In response to this change, ASTERI is developing a digital authority model – a system that combines SEO as the basis for visibility with AEO and GEO optimization to strengthen digital authority. In other words, AI SEO is an expanded approach to optimization, in which not only traffic from Google's page 1 is important, but also recommendations about the business provided by artificial intelligence.

Until now, ASTERI's core services have been SEO optimization and organic growth strategies. However, in the recent years, the agency has been consistently working with AEO and GEO models, recalibrating strategies and testing how visibility logic changes in the AI search environment. The experience gained has allowed them not only to apply AEO and GEO in practice, but also to combine them with SEO services into a single functioning system.

Observing how search logic and decision-making habits are transforming, it has become clear that individual optimization methods are no longer sufficient for long-term competition in the AI environment. Therefore, ASTERI's direction is naturally evolving into a digital authority system – a strategic model that combines SEO, AEO, GEO, and authority marketing into a single structure. In other words, AI SEO powered by digital authority.

Digital authority encompasses website structure and semantic architecture, a clearly formulated value proposition, consistent positioning across different channels, and external trust signals. It is a combination of factors that determine whether a business is considered expert and recommendable.

"Visibility allows you to be found. Authority determines whether you will be recommended. In AI search, this difference becomes essential, especially in the B2B and premium segments, where decisions are made responsibly and by comparing alternatives," emphasizes J. Sauliene. In shaping the direction of digital authority, ASTERI seeks to help businesses not only be visible, but also clearly understood and considered reliable by both Google and artificial intelligence search engines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.