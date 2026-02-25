Submit Release
Armstrong statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“From border security and tax relief to cutting costs for consumers and energizing the economy, President Trump made a strong case that his America First agenda is delivering for North Dakota and the country as a whole,” Armstrong said. “We feed and fuel the world better than anyone, and the President’s continued focus on unleashing U.S. energy and slashing unnecessary regulations and red tape have the potential to lead our state and nation into a new era of prosperity.” 

