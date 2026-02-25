STEM for Today's Urban Communities

Los Angeles Author Steve P. Jefferson Expands STEM Access With “Forensics for Kids of Color” and Sustainable Energy Coding Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and education advocate Steve P. Jefferson is expanding his mission to close the STEM gap for underrepresented youth with a powerful dual focus: forensic science education and sustainable energy coding. Through his growing book series, Forensics for Kids of Color, and his sustainability-driven STEM framework, Jefferson is positioning himself at the intersection of science, equity, and environmental innovation.

The newest installment in the Forensics for Kids of Color series is scheduled for release in April 2026, continuing Jefferson’s commitment to making forensic science accessible, culturally relevant, and inspiring for young learners. Making STEM Visible for the Next Generation

Jefferson’s work addresses a critical gap in representation within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

His books are designed to:

Introduce forensic science concepts in age-appropriate ways Highlight real-world investigative skills encourage analytical thinking and problem-solving

Increase visibility of STEM careers for children of color the upcoming April 2026 release expands the series with deeper investigative learning modules, real-life science applications, and career exploration pathways. Integrating Sustainability Into STEM Education in addition to forensic science, Jefferson is advancing environmental literacy through his Sustainable Energy and Coding for Kids of Color initiative. This educational framework introduces students to: Renewable energy fundamentals

Green technology innovation

Climate-conscious problem solving

Coding principles connected to sustainability

By merging sustainable energy education with coding, Jefferson aims to prepare students not just for technology careers — but for leadership roles in the growing green economy.

A Vision Rooted in Equity and Innovation

Jefferson’s work is centered on three pillars:

Representation in science

Environmental responsibility

Economic empowerment through technology

By aligning forensic science education with sustainability awareness, Jefferson is building a unique educational model that speaks to both justice and innovation — equipping youth with skills that are socially impactful and economically viable. April 2026 Book Launch the forthcoming Forensics for Kids of Color book will launch in April 2026, with planned community education events, school partnerships, STEM workshops, and media features and interviews.

About Steve P. Jefferson

Steve P. Jefferson is a Los Angeles–based author and education advocate focused on advancing STEM access, sustainability education, and forensic science literacy for underrepresented youth. Through his books and educational initiatives, Jefferson works to bridge opportunity gaps and prepare the next generation for careers in science, technology, and the green economy.

Media Contact

Email: admin@slimmertechholding.com

Website: https://stevepjefferson.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/urbanliteracyproject/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.