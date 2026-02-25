PU Prime Secures Dual Honors at the Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards 2026

PU Prime is honored to be recognised for its achievements in the CFD trading industry, securing two major awards at the Global business & finance magazine 2026.

EBENE, MAURITIUS, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, is honored to be recognised for its achievements in the CFD trading industry, securing two major awards at the Global business & finance magazine 2026. Recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and its diverse range of trading products, the firm was honored with the following awards:- Best Multi-Asset Broker – Global 2026- Best CFD Broker of the Year – Global 2026These accolades come at a time of rapid expansion for PU Prime. The "Best Multi-Asset Broker" title highlights PU Prime’s extensive portfolio, which now includes over 1,000+ tradable instruments across Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and more. Meanwhile, being named "Best CFD Broker of the Year" underscores the firm's technological edge, offering lightning-fast execution speeds and competitive spreads that empower traders in volatile market conditions."We are honoured to receive these awards, which serve as validation of our team's hard work and our 'client-first' philosophy," said Mr. Daniel Bruce, Managing Director at PU Prime. "In a landscape where traders demand more transparency and better technology, PU Prime has remained focused on lowering the barriers to entry while providing institutional-grade tools.As PU Prime moves through the remainder of 2026, the firm remains focused on expanding its global regulatory footprint and introducing innovative features designed to elevate the trading experience. At the same time, it continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible growth and global citizenship, aiming to deliver even greater value and opportunities for traders worldwide.About PU PrimeFounded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

