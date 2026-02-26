Quid Launches Q Platform, Q Access, and Q Agents to Power Enterprise-Grade Consumer and Market Insights

Q Platform (formerly Q Factory) is a workflow orchestration and automation system where teams build and run Q Agents—purpose-built AI agents that use first-party and external data to generate insights, recommendations, and actions directly inside critical Customers can now extend the industry’s largest library of AI Agents with custom Q Agents that encapsulate their own unique analysis methodologies, business logic and data sets, with the outputs being integrated with customer’s applications and processes Quid Terminal gives users a simple, but powerful interface with always-on access to insight briefs, models, and agents, so you can explore insights, understand the “why,” and get to decisions faster.​

Quid Expands Its AI Ecosystem with Enterprise Integrations via MCP, Slack and Microsoft Teams and The Industry’s Largest Library of AI Agents

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quid , a global leader in consumer and market intelligence that drive sales, protect brands and build leading products, today announced a range of new transformational capabilities designed to help customers access actionable insights from across the business and maximize the integration potential of leveraging voice of the customer, social, forum, news, media, company and patent data for growth and innovation strategies.Quid has successfully challenged the legacy SaaS model and transitioned from a seat-based SaaS tool only serving social listening teams, analysts and data scientists to becoming a Consumer and Market Intelligence partner that provides actionable insights to stakeholders across the business, delivered through our Outcome Engineering, ‘Results as a Service’ engagement model.To further enhance its position in serving businesses, consultancies, agencies and software companies who depend on market and consumer data as a strategic advantage, Quid is announcing a range of capabilities that extend its value to its customers and users. These enhancements allow customers to use Quid as a platform on which to innovate and automate their processes, analyses, methodologies and jobs-to-be-done while accessing a rich dataset without compromising data integrity or compliance. Quid continues to maintain the highest standards in sourcing and processing 3rd party data from data partners, and keeps its customers 100% compliant.Today’s enhancements include: Q Platform : A workflow orchestration and automation system where Q Agents (AI Agents) can be built and run. Q Agents utilize source and 1st party data with support for over 200 enterprise connectors. They can be built to precise customer needs and integrated into their critical path processes.• Q Agents: Customers can now extend the industry’s largest library of AI Agents with custom Q Agents that encapsulate their own unique analysis methodologies, business logic and data sets, with the outputs being integrated with customer’s applications and processes. Q Access : Quid is focused on the democratization of insights and ensuring that Quid’s value is accessible across the business. Q Access opens the door for customers to bring Quid’s data and insights into their human and agentic workflows:- Q Access for MCP: To empower user and AI access to Market Models, AskQ and Q Agents, these can now be exposed as Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, allowing customers to leverage Quid’s value from their corporate AI LLM platforms, AI architectures or any MCP compliant application.- Q Access for Microsoft Teams and Q Access for Slack: To place Quid in the heart of a customer’s existing collaboration and productivity workflows, customers can now access qualitative and quantitative responses from Quid’s AskQ AI directly through Microsoft Teams and Slack.113 Industries, a US-based Quid customer, is leveraging Q Platform to maximize the use of consumer forum data to power their solution for the CPG sector, aimed at serving consumer insights and behavioral intelligence to product innovation, product development and marketing teams.“Integrating our Data Models and Cognitive Layer into the Q platform gives us access to clean, unbiased consumer data. We leverage it to uncover the key drivers underlying consumer decision such as the sensory, unmet needs, barriers and pains, trends, perceived and experienced benefits to reveal market gaps and opportunities. These powerful insights help our CPG and B2C customers research, design and innovate new products and services.” said Anupam Singh, Co-Founder of 113 Industries. “As data licensing becomes stricter, Quid provides us with the platform where we can run automate our process and methodology close to the data in a compliant way, giving us the re-assurances we need for our global brand customers.”“Quid has reimagined the consumer and market intelligence space. For too long, it has been served by expensive SaaS applications, but the reality is that no one wants more tools; they want outcomes and results.”, said Anthony Lye, Quid CEO. “Quid establishes a true partnership with our customers to precisely create the AI Agents they need, and provide insights that drive business decision-making on an ongoing basis. We engineer outcomes for our customers. We don’t charge for seats, and we don’t charge for modules; customers pay us for results. These new enhancements are another step in enabling our customers to strategize and innovate by directly tapping into the customer voice, narratives and trends in their markets.”ABOUT QUID:Quid helps business leaders turn complexity into clarity, and clarity into outcomes.The world doesn’t need more dashboards. Charts, tables, and slides don’t make decisions, people do. That’s why Quid exists: to engineer outcomes, not dashboards.More than 75% of Quid team members are engineers, split between core engineering and outcome engineering. Every line of code, every model, every refinement is built to do one thing: help our customers know what’s happening, why it matters, and what to do next.Quid listens to the market at scale, leveraging billions of conversations, articles, and signals, and translates that noise into clarity, then goes further by showing you how to act on it.Whether it’s protecting brand health, driving in-season sales, fueling product innovation, or shaping company strategy, Quid raises the bar for what business leaders should demand.Quid is not a dashboard company. We are an outcome engineering organization, relentless in our focus on helping you make smarter and bolder decisions that drive positive outcomes for your business.

