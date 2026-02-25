Medmio Announces Athenahealth Integration, Expanding Support for Large Healthcare Practices Nationwide

Medmio expands its enterprise EHR integration portfolio with Athenahealth, enabling large, multi-site healthcare organizations nationwide to automate billing, coding, and clinical workflows at scale.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medmio, an AI-powered healthcare automation platform, today announced integration with Athenahealth, expanding Medmio’s ability to support large, multi-site healthcare organizations operating at scale across the United States.This integration marks a significant milestone in Medmio’s platform expansion strategy, extending its interoperability with enterprise-grade electronic health record (EHR) systems used by complex healthcare organizations. By supporting Athenahealth, Medmio enables larger practices and physician groups to deploy modern automation workflows while continuing to operate within their existing EHR environments.The Athenahealth integration builds on Medmio’s growing interoperability ecosystem, which includes support for Epic, NextGen, eClinicalWorks, Cerner, and other major EHR platforms. Together, these integrations position Medmio as an EHR-agnostic automation layer capable of supporting healthcare organizations ranging from independent practices to large, distributed enterprises.For large healthcare organizations, managing billing and documentation across multiple locations and providers often requires multiple disconnected systems and manual workflows. Medmio’s integration with Athenahealth simplifies this process by allowing clinical and billing data to flow automatically between systems - helping organizations reduce administrative work, improve accuracy, and get paid faster.“Our focus is on building infrastructure that scales with healthcare organizations as they grow,” said Levan Sulakvelidze, Founder and CEO of Medmio. “Integrating with Athenahealth allows Medmio to support larger, more complex practices nationwide while delivering automation that fits seamlessly into existing clinical and operational workflows.”________________________________________Modern Automation for Complex Healthcare OrganizationsMedmio’s integration with Athenahealth enables secure, bidirectional data exchange between systems using HL7 standards. This allows clinical, scheduling, and financial data to move automatically between Medmio and the EHR - reducing manual data entry, improving accuracy, and accelerating billing workflows.Rather than replacing core systems, Medmio is designed to operate as a platform layer on top of existing EHRs. This approach allows healthcare organizations to modernize documentation and billing processes incrementally, without disruption or large-scale system changes—an increasingly important requirement for enterprise deployments.________________________________________Reducing Administrative Burden at ScaleAdministrative inefficiency remains one of the largest cost drivers in U.S. healthcare. Medical billing and coding errors cost the healthcare system more than $125 billion annually, with approximately 42% of Medicare claims containing at least one coding error, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.Medmio addresses these challenges through its proprietary CodeSight ™ platform, which continuously applies payer-specific logic to encounter documentation to automatically identify and apply optimal CPT and ICD-10 codes. When deployed across large organizations, this automation helps standardize billing practices, reduce errors, and improve revenue cycle performance across teams and locations.Healthcare organizations using Medmio report:• Faster and more predictable reimbursement cycles• Fewer denied or undercoded claims• Reduced reliance on outsourced coding services• Lower administrative overhead across clinical and billing teamsIn one multi-provider deployment, a healthcare organization reduced annual operating costs by more than USD $355,000.00 after transitioning from third-party coding services to Medmio’s automated platform.________________________________________A Mobile-First Platform for Care TeamsMedmio is built for today’s distributed, high-volume care environments, enabling providers to complete documentation and billing tasks directly at the point of care. Core platform capabilities include:• Voice dictation for clinical notes• Point-of-care charge capture• Secure patient photo and document capture• Real-time schedules, tasks, and follow-up workflowsWith enterprise-grade EHR integration in place, encounter data and charges are automatically synchronized-reducing administrative delays, minimizing revenue leakage, and enabling organizations to operate more efficiently at scale.________________________________________About MedmioMedmio is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Maryland, focused on building AI-driven infrastructure that reduces administrative burden and improves operational efficiency across healthcare organizations. The Medmio platform combines automated charge capture, medical coding, voice dictation, patient intake, real-time scheduling, and enterprise EHR integration to support scalable, modern care delivery.Learn more at www.medmio.com

