NP Unveils ‘MUA’H’ at MWC 2026: An AI-Powered Sanctuary for Workplace Mental Health

Combining private sanctuaries with data-driven care, MUA'H empowers Corporate HR to proactively predict and manage employee burnout through AI analytics

NP (KOSDAQ:291230)

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NP (KOSDAQ: 291230), an XR content company, unveils its enterprise AI mind care solution, ‘ MUA ’H’ (MUA Home), to the global market for the first time at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.Building on the acclaim its meditation app ‘MUA’ has garnered for its user-customized algorithms in the wellness market since its launch last March, NP is drawing significant attention by expanding its technological footprint into physical spaces. With MUA’H, NP plans to redefine digital healthcare infrastructure for the corporate (B2B) market, leveraging its expertise in emotion data processing and content competitiveness.Introducing the ‘MUA’ PlatformLaunched in March 2025, the XR meditation app ‘MUA’ presents new possibilities for wellness experiences by recommending customized meditation content based on individual emotions and states. Co-developed with the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and the Meditation Science Research Institute at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), the platform brings a high level of scientific credibility to mental wellness. Driven by the proprietary ‘MIND-C AI’ engine, which curates content according to the user's condition — a unique capability that quickly secured interest within the wellness category. MUA'H represents the expansion of this XR app content into an enterprise office service.From App to Space: Solving the Open-Office ParadoxRecently, global companies have faced issues of increasing employee fatigue and a lack of privacy due to the expansion of open-plan office environments. MUA’H addresses this by providing a single-person independent pod (POD) directly within these open spaces. By combining this hardware with the existing app's proven software, MUA’H creates an environment where immediate "digital detox" and "psychological restoration" are possible right in the middle of the office. It serves not merely as a rest facility, but as a mental care solution that offers employees the opportunity to disconnect from the office space and refresh their minds.Hardware Evolution: Perfection of ImmersionNP has further advanced the successful algorithm of the MIND-C AI engine and applied it to MUA’H.- Hyper-Personalized Immersion: MUA’H utilizes non-contact sensors to measure six vital signs in real-time such as Heart Rate Variability (HRV), heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, providing a sophisticated, customized solution.- Perfection of Immersion: MUA’H realizes an overwhelming “hyper-immersive” environment that surpasses existing XR meditation. This is achieved by combining a 1.8m x 1.4m independent pod that completely blocks the external environment with an HMD headset that assists with visual immersion.Empowering HR with Data-Driven InsightsFor HR and EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) leaders, MUA’H transforms mental health management from abstract concepts into actionable metrics:- Proactive Burnout Prevention: Instead of relying on subjective surveys, organizations can identify stress levels and burnout risks early using aggregated, anonymized data.- Privacy-First Architecture: Employers have access only to anonymized and abstracted stress insights, never individual health records. This ensures effective organizational risk management while strictly preserving employee privacy.- Optimized Unmanned Operations: The barrier to adoption is drastically lowered by a modular design and a kiosk system capable of 24-hour operation without dedicated management personnel- Exterior Customization: The exterior can be freely customized to naturally blend with corporate interiors and brand concepts."This MWC is a place to formalize NP's vision as a 'spatial digital healthcare' company that combines AI emotion data and spatial design, moving beyond an XR content company," said Seung-up Baek, CEO of NP. "Through MUA’H, we will provide a solution that allows companies to systematically manage the emotional stability and organizational resilience of their members".At MWC, NP is also premiering a new lineup of XR meditation experiences. “Sound Meditation” visualizes the rhythm and dynamics of orchestral music, tailored to the user’s emotional coordinates—such as anxiety or heightened sensitivity—to deliver intuitive, deeply immersive calm. “Art Meditation” reinterprets Korean aesthetics within immersive XR spaces, enabling users to engage directly with art in a contemplative digital environment. The service is set for an official B2C launch this April.Simultaneously, NP has strengthened mobile accessibility with the official launch of the iOS version of MUA. Through seamless integration with iPhone and Apple Watch, users can now measure their emotions in real-time and access personalized mental care throughout their daily lives.About NPNP (KOSDAQ: 291230) is a leading content experience company specializing in XR technology and Brand Experience (BE) solutions. From massive events like the PyeongChang Olympics to cutting-edge virtual production at ‘NP XR STAGE,’ NP delivers integrated marketing communications that bridge online, offline, and virtual worlds. The company is now expanding its horizon into digital healthcare with the AI-driven mental wellness platform, MUA.

