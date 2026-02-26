Zonar Approved as First Telematics Provider for OEM-Based California Air Resources Board Clean Truck Check Compliance

New executive order enables OEM-installed and hardwired vehicles to meet California emissions requirements without additional hardware or downtime

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , a leader in smart fleet management and compliance solutions, today announced it has become the first telematics provider certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to support Clean Truck Check (CTC) compliance through OEM-installed vehicle integrations. With 14+ years of the Zonar V4 telematics box installed on approximately 400,000 Freightliner Cascadia, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star trucks at the factory, any fleet operating these vehicles in California today can immediately access the solution.A first in the industry, this expanded executive order allows fleets operating California CTC-regulated vehicles to meet emissions compliance requirements without physically connecting to the vehicle’s diagnostic port or installing additional aftermarket hardware.Why Zonar’s CARB Emission Solution Is DifferentCARB’s Clean Truck Check regulation requires non-gasoline vehicles over 14,000 lbs operating in California to submit emissions data on a recurring schedule. Until now, compliance typically required:- Manual scans at a shop or yard- Third-party service providers- Vehicle downtime and scheduling complexityZonar’s newly approved certification introduces a new compliance pathway.With this executive order, OEM-installed and hardwired Zonar devices, already embedded in supported vehicles, can automatically collect and submit required emissions data directly to CARB. No shop visits. No plug-in scans. No operational disruption.Zonar is the only provider whose CARB executive order explicitly permits compliance via a hardwired vehicle harness, not just a direct OBD connection.Who This ImpactsWith large and distributed fleets facing increasing compliance frequency, moving to four checks per year beginning in 2027, this certification directly benefits:- Fleets operating in California subject to CARB Clean Truck Check requirements;- OEM-equipped vehicles, including factory-installed telematics configurations;- School transportation, transit, and commercial fleets seeking to reduce downtime and compliance risk;- Mixed and transitioning fleets, where OEM-equipped vehicles can now meet compliance requirements without operational inconsistency.Fleets can now achieve CARB compliance automatically, in the background, using hardware already installed in their vehicles, either as a standalone emissions solution or alongside Zonar’s broader telematics, diagnostics, and maintenance offerings.First to Market AgainZonar was the first telematics provider certified by CARB as a continuously connected Clean Truck Check solution and is now the first, and only, provider approved for OEM-installed and hardwired configurations.This milestone reflects years of close collaboration with CARB, OEM partners, and Zonar’s in-house engineering team to meet the most rigorous regulatory and technical standards.“CARB compliance is becoming more frequent, more complex, and more disruptive for fleets—but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amit Anand, SVP of Product at Zonar. “Because we design our own hardware, work directly with OEMs, and partner closely with CARB, we were able to deliver a solution no one else in the market could. This certification removes downtime, eliminates guesswork, and allows fleets to stay compliant automatically using technology they already have.”Why Zonar’s OEM-Certified CARB Emission Solution Changes the Experience for FleetsWith Zonar’s Emission Check, fleets experience:- No downtime for compliance scans- Earlier detection of emissions issues within CARB’s compliance window- Lower cost compared to manual or third-party scans- Future-readiness as CARB enforcement and inspection frequency increasesWith enforcement tied to vehicle registration, roadside inspections, ports, and rail yards, CARB compliance is no longer optional. Zonar’s solution helps fleets meet these requirements proactively and seamlessly, reducing risk while keeping vehicles on the road.To learn more about the CARB Clean Truck Emissions Check, go to https://www.zonarsystems.com/solutions/carb-clean-truck-emissions-check/ About Zonar SystemsZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in pupil transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonarsystems.com

