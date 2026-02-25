Keyport Recruits Seafood Industry Leader Craig Morris as President to Accelerate Growth

Craig Morris, Keyport LLC's new president

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Keyport LLC, America’s premier processor and supplier of wholesale wild-caught crab and frozen seafood, enters a new phase of growth, the company today announced the appointment of Craig Morris as president. Morris joins Keyport following seven years as CEO of the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), where he led global demand-building efforts for U.S.-caught Alaska pollock. He brings decades of leadership experience spanning seafood, agriculture and broader protein sectors.Morris’s addition strengthens Keyport’s leadership team at an important stage in the company’s growth. Mark and Kurt Pedersen will continue as CEO and COO, respectively, with a greater focus on partnerships, supply and harvest relationships, and building the next chapter of Keyport as the company approaches its 30-year milestone in 2027.“We’ve developed strong momentum over the past several years,” said Mark Pedersen, CEO of Keyport. “As our business continues to grow, Craig’s experience and industry relationships add strength to our leadership team and increase our ability to aggressively expand the Keyport brand in the years ahead.”Morris is widely recognized across Alaska’s seafood sector and brings deep relationships throughout the industry. During his tenure at GAPP, Morris transformed Alaska pollock from an anonymous whitefish into a sought-after global brand known by customers and consumers around the world. He previously served as vice president of international marketing at the National Pork Board and held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, overseeing marketing and regulatory programs as well as federal purchases for major U.S. commodities, including seafood. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles within the broader protein industry.“Keyport has built something special over the last 30 years, and I’m humbled to be joining this family-owned business as president,” said Morris. “The strong reputation across the Alaska seafood industry that Mark and Kurt have earned shines through in everything they do. I am eager to join the team and work to achieve the ambitious goals they’ve set for the future of the business.”Keyport COO Kurt Pedersen added: “Craig’s addition allows us to stay focused on the consistent execution we’re known for while continuing to build on the long-standing relationships and partnerships that define our business.”Keyport will exhibit at Seafood Expo North America in Boston, where Morris will join the team in connecting with customers and partners as he steps into his new role.About Keyport LLC:Keyport is proud to be America’s premier processor and supplier of wholesale wild-caught crab and frozen seafood. Forged by heritage and seasoned by innovation, the family-owned business is fully integrated from ocean to table — and all the steps in between. The company has been serving seafood distributors, retailers, and restaurants across the U.S. since 1997. Keyport partners with its customers every day to share expertise and deliver top quality products. For more information on Keyport, visit keyportllc.com.

