Highridge Costa Named as Top Multifamily Developer in the U.S., Wins Gold Award for Central Apartments in Los Angeles

Michael A. Costa (President | CEO, Highridge Costa), Moe Mohanna (President, Highridge Costa Development Company) and John Egan (Principal, Egan | Simon Architecture) Central Apartments Front Exterior - Los Angeles, CA Central Apartments Front Exterior With View

Winners Were Selected From Over 600 Entries

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, February 18, affordable housing owner and developer Highridge Costa Development Company cemented its place as one of the country’s leading multifamily development firms as the recipient for a Silver Award for Best Multifamily Development Firm of the Year at the 2025 Best in American Living Awards (BALA) in Orlando, FL.Each year, BALA, an awards program from the National Association of Home Builders and presented as part of the International Builders Show, spotlights the most creative and innovative residential construction projects that redefine excellence for homes and communities around the world representing design, multifamily, offsite construction and remodeling. A diverse panel of industry professionals selected the winners from over 600 entries. Given the financial constraints under which new affordable housing developments operate, being recognized versus a mix of market-rate and mixed-income developers with larger budgets for architecture and design is a further testament to the company’s 31-year history of providing attractive, safe and affordable housing to communities across the United States.“As our company has grown, so has our responsibility. Today, we are privileged to work in communities across the country, including the great State of Hawai‘i, where the need for affordable housing is both urgent and profound,” said Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company.“Thank you to the National Association of Home Builders for this extraordinary honor,” said Michael A. Costa, President | CEO of Highridge Costa. “Thirty-one years ago, we started Highridge Costa with a conviction that housing is not simply real estate. It is the foundation of opportunity. It is where stability begins. It is where futures are shaped.”Also winning both a Gold Award and Silver Award during the evening for Best Affordable Multifamily, Garden/Low-Rise was the company’s Central Apartments in Los Angeles. This was the second first-place award for the 57-unit development designed by Egan | Simon Architects , which additionally won a Grand Award for Best Supportive/Transitional Housing at the 2025 Gold Nugget Awards last June in Anaheim.“We are greatly honored for these Gold and Silver Awards, which would not have been possible without the collective work achieved through partnerships with people who share our passion for changing lives through affordable housing,” said Mohanna. “Our legacy will not be measured in units built, but in lives changed. In families who find stability. In children who grow up with opportunity. In communities that are stronger because safe, dignified housing exists. We will continue Changing Lives. We will continue Delivering on the Promise. And we will continue doing the work that matters.”“This recognition belongs to our entire team — the professionals who bring discipline, integrity, and heart to this work every single day,” added Costa. “It belongs to our partners in government, finance, and construction who share our belief that affordable housing is essential infrastructure for a strong nation. From day one, our mission has been clear: Changing Lives. Not in theory — but in real, tangible ways. One family. One development. One community at a time.”The award winners include the following:Silver: Best Multifamily Development Firm of the YearSince launching in 1994, Highridge Costa and its predecessor companies have developed nearly 310 affordable communities consisting of over 30,000 affordable housing units throughout Hawai’i, the continental United States and Puerto Rico. By working with some of the building industry’s most creative and award-winning land planners and architects, Highridge Costa maintains a focus on creating attractive, architecturally significant, affordable multifamily living environments that integrate seamlessly into rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods.Along with the stated motto of "Changing Lives," Highridge Costa's mission statement is clear: "To enhance lives through a long-term business approach by developing, preserving, owning and operating quality new and repositioned affordable, workforce, family, senior and permanent supportive housing.”Gold and Silver: Best Affordable Multifamily, Garden/Low-Rise (Central Apartments, Los Angeles)Central Apartments is a new supportive housing project near downtown Los Angeles. It's a five-story building offering 57 apartments, designed as a mix of studios and one-bedroom units and includes a ground-floor recreation room, a podium-level outdoor deck and seven parking spaces. The project is designed for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness and is part of a larger effort to address the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The complex is fully accessible, including indoor and outdoor spaces and also offers on-site resident services.About Highridge CostaSince 1994, California-based Highridge Costa has been changing lives through the development, preservation, ownership and operation of quality new and repositioned affordable, workforce, family, senior and permanent supportive housing. Its expertise with federal Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) utilizing tax-exempt mortgage-backed revenue bonds and other federal, state and local housing loan and grant programs make it one of the nation’s most knowledgeable developers and asset managers in the highly specialized affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://www.hcosta.com # # #

