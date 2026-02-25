Zinc Sulfate Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach US$3.4 Billion by 2033- Persistence Market Research

Zinc Sulfate Market

Asia Pacific dominates the zinc sulfate market share with 41%, due to extensive agricultural usage in China and India and a robust textile manufacturing base

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zinc sulfate market is on track for significant growth, with a projected value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2026, expected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033, according to the latest study by Persistence Market Research. Zinc sulfate is widely used across various industries, with its primary demand stemming from the agricultural sector. The ongoing challenge of widespread zinc deficiency in soils, which affects nearly half of the world’s cereal-growing regions, is a key driver of the market’s expansion.

Zinc sulfate plays a vital role in improving soil health and boosting agricultural productivity, particularly in regions where zinc deficiency hampers crop yield and quality. As agricultural practices continue to evolve, the demand for zinc sulfate is expected to grow as farmers and agronomists look for effective solutions to restore soil nutrients and enhance crop development.

Zinc Sulfate’s Key Role in Addressing Soil Zinc Deficiency

Zinc sulfate is widely recognized for its critical role in replenishing zinc in soils that suffer from zinc deficiency. This deficiency is particularly prevalent in regions where cereals like rice, wheat, and maize are grown, and it can significantly impact crop yields and quality. Zinc sulfate is used as a soil additive to address this issue, promoting healthier plant growth and improving the nutritional content of crops.

The growing awareness of the importance of micronutrients for soil health has driven agriculturalists to adopt zinc sulfate as a key tool in sustainable farming practices. With the increasing focus on enhancing food security and ensuring high crop yields, the global agricultural community is turning to zinc sulfate to mitigate the effects of soil deficiencies and improve overall productivity. This trend is expected to contribute to the market's robust growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Zinc Sulfate in Agrochemicals

One of the primary applications of zinc sulfate is in the agrochemical sector, where it is used in the formulation of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Zinc sulfate provides essential micronutrients that help plants develop more robust root systems and resist diseases, thus improving crop yields and quality. This makes it a vital ingredient in fertilizers designed to address zinc deficiencies in the soil, particularly in regions with low zinc availability.

With the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques and a shift toward more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, the demand for zinc sulfate in agrochemicals is expected to rise. Fertilizer manufacturers are incorporating zinc sulfate into their product formulations to enhance crop performance and ensure the sustainability of farming practices, further propelling market growth.

Growing Use of Zinc Sulfate in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Apart from its significant role in agriculture, zinc sulfate is also used in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily in the formulation of dietary supplements and medications. Zinc is an essential trace mineral that supports immune function, promotes wound healing, and plays a critical role in DNA synthesis and cell division. Zinc sulfate supplements are commonly used to address zinc deficiencies, particularly in regions where dietary intake of zinc is insufficient.

The rising prevalence of zinc deficiency-related health issues, including weakened immune systems and stunted growth, is driving the demand for zinc sulfate in the healthcare sector. The growing awareness of the health benefits of zinc is expected to boost the market for zinc sulfate in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products over the coming years.

Applications of Zinc Sulfate in Water Treatment

Zinc sulfate is also gaining traction in the water treatment industry, where it is used to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and algae in water systems. It is particularly effective in controlling algae in swimming pools and water treatment plants, ensuring clean and safe water.

As global water quality concerns continue to rise, the demand for effective and safe water treatment solutions is expected to increase, driving the adoption of zinc sulfate. The compound is also used in the treatment of industrial effluents to help remove contaminants, further expanding its role in water treatment applications. With the growing need for clean water in both urban and rural settings, zinc sulfate’s role in water treatment will continue to be a key factor in its market growth.

Zinc Sulfate in the Synthetic Fiber Industry

The synthetic fiber industry, which produces materials such as nylon, polyester, and acrylic, is another significant sector where zinc sulfate is used. Zinc sulfate acts as a catalyst in the production of these fibers, helping to enhance their durability and performance. It also plays a role in the manufacturing of dyes and pigments, which are essential for the production of colored synthetic fibers.

As the demand for synthetic fibers continues to grow, particularly in the textile and automotive industries, the consumption of zinc sulfate in this sector is expected to rise. The increasing use of synthetic fibers in a wide range of products, from clothing to upholstery, is expected to drive the demand for zinc sulfate in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Anhydrous

Hexahydrate

Monohydrate

Heptahydrate

By Application

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Synthetic Fibers

Water Treatment

Agrochemical

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Insights: Key Players in the Zinc Sulfate Market

The zinc sulfate market is competitive, with numerous players involved in the production and distribution of zinc sulfate products. Some of the key players operating in the market include:

Midsouth Chemicals

Gupta Agricare

China Bohigh

Rongqing Chemical Co. Ltd

Clean Agro

Oasis Fine Chem

Saba Chemical GmbH

Redox

Balaji Industries

Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd

Old Bridge Chemical

Tianjin Topfert Agrochemical Co

