Danitza Pérez Ladwig Debuts 'The Real DeeL with Dee L,' a Talk Show Focused on Wellness and Reinvention

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venezuelan–Croatian American model, actress, television host, entrepreneur, and Certified Diamond Process™ Transformational Life Coach Danitza Pérez Ladwig is expanding her media work in Houston as the host of “The Real DeeL with Dee L,” a lifestyle talk show centered on candid conversations and personal growth.

The Real DeeL with Dee L features guest discussions on wellness, culture, identity, entrepreneurship, resilience, and life transitions. The program is interview-driven and designed to highlight personal experiences and practical insights through authentic storytelling.

Pérez Ladwig’s interest in wellness and personal development is informed by her own transformation journey, including a documented 122-pound weight loss and a continued focus on confidence-building, accountability, and sustainable lifestyle change. Through her coaching work and on-camera platform, she emphasizes self-awareness and personal growth.

“In every stage of my life, transformation began with honesty,” said Pérez Ladwig. “This show creates space for real conversations about change, growth, and the courage it takes to reinvent yourself.”

In entertainment and fashion, Pérez Ladwig has appeared in a Pepsi commercial and has been cast in a feature film currently in pre-production. She has participated in runway productions including the Velior Fashion Show and has appeared in campaign work for CHI Haircare. Her editorial credits include features in Artego Magazine and Figgi Magazine, along with additional digital fashion and beauty publications.

Her creative work also includes behind-the-camera roles. Pérez Ladwig has served as Creative Director for multiple projects, including music video productions, and has contributed backing vocals on two recorded songs.

Before transitioning fully into on-camera media work, she founded Danitza Ladwig Photography, providing commercial and event photography services across the Houston area. Her assignments included work with Sola Salons, Cabi Clothing, the Houston Art Car Parade, and the Houston Bike Festival, among other regional projects.



About Danitza Pérez Ladwig

Danitza Pérez Ladwig is a Venezuelan–Croatian American model, actress, television host, entrepreneur, and Certified Diamond Process™ Transformational Life Coach. She hosts “The Real DeeL with Dee L” and works across media, fashion, entertainment, creative direction, and coaching with an emphasis on authentic storytelling and personal development. Social Media Instagram @danitzaladwig | FB Danitza Ladwig

