Hospital Robotics (Logistics & Pharmacy) Market is expected to reach US$ 14.77 Billion by 2033 | DataM Intelligence

Hospital Robotics (Logistics and Pharmacy) Market Size 2026 Hospital Robotics (Logistics and Pharmacy) Market Regional Share 2026

Hospital Robotics (Logistics & Pharmacy) Market (2026) – Industry Insights & Growth Trajectory

United States Hospital Robotics (Logistics & Pharmacy) Market Expansion (2026-2033) | AI Logistics & Pharmacy Automation Trends” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and Growth (2026)According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Hospital Robotics (Logistics and Pharmacy) Market was valued at US$ 4.8 Billion in 2024, increased to US$ 5.44 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach US$ 14.77 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2026 and 2033.The surge is driven by automation in healthcare operations, rising shortages of hospital staff, and growing adoption of AI-powered autonomous robots for pharmacy dispensing, internal logistics, and patient supply delivery. Hospital robotics are redefining efficiency by integrating autonomous navigation, AI algorithms, IoT connectivity, and cloud-based fleet management—transforming hospital supply chains and pharmacy workflows.Request Executive Sample Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hospital-robotics-logistics-and-pharmacy-market Growth DriversHospital logistics costs exceeded USD 72 billion globally in 2024, prompting adoption of automated robotics to streamline material handling.Over 12,000 hospital robots were deployed worldwide in 2024, expected to exceed 85,000 units by 2032.AI-enabled pharmacy robots reduce dispensing errors by up to 55%, improving patient safety and operational compliance.Robotics deployment can cut hospital staff workload by 20–35%, freeing clinicians for patient-centric tasks.Demand for contactless delivery of medication and medical supplies surged by 180% during 2021–2024, further accelerating robotic automation adoption.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Robot TypePharmacy Dispensing Robots: Valued at USD 820M in 2024, projected to reach USD 7.1B by 2032; used for medication sorting, verification, and dispensing.Logistics & Material Handling Robots: Valued at USD 610M in 2024, expected USD 5.4B by 2032; employed for transporting medical supplies, linens, and lab samples.Surgical Support Robots: Valued at USD 410M in 2024, forecasted USD 3.7B by 2032; assist with instrument delivery and intra-operative support.Telepresence & Patient Support Robots: Valued at USD 310M in 2024, projected USD 2.4B by 2032; used for remote monitoring, nurse assistance, and patient interaction.By Deployment ModeOn-Premises – 62% (USD 1.33B in 2024)High adoption in hospitals and pharmacy chains prioritizing control and regulatory compliance.Cloud-Based – 38% (USD 820M in 2024)Expected fastest CAGR of 32%, supporting fleet management, software updates, and predictive maintenance.By Applicationhospital pharmacies led the market with a value of USD 940M, projected to surge to USD 7.8B by 2032. Central logistics and supply management followed with USD 620M in 2024, expected to reach USD 5.2B by 2032. Laboratories and diagnostic centers are forecasted to grow from USD 310M to USD 2.6B, while patient care and telemedicine integration is projected to expand from USD 280M to USD 3.0B over the same period In 2024.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/hospital-robotics-logistics-and-pharmacy-market Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the global Hospital Robotics (Logistics and Pharmacy) Market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 41% in 2025.United StatesMarket value: USD 1.05B in 2024 → USD 9.1B by 2032Rising adoption in large hospital chains and integrated healthcare networks.FDA and CDC guidelines increasingly support robotics in pharmacy operations for safety and compliance.EuropeMarket value: USD 480M in 2024 → USD 4.0B by 2032Germany and France lead adoption with automated logistics and pharmacy robots in university hospitals.JapanMarket value: USD 210M in 2024 → USD 1.9B by 2032Focused on pharmacy automation and patient supply delivery, addressing nursing shortages.Middle East & AfricaMarket value: USD 95M in 2024 → USD 820M by 2032UAE and Saudi Arabia investing in hospital automation projects with government-backed initiatives.Asia-PacificFastest CAGR: 33%, driven by China, South Korea, and India adopting robotics for supply chain efficiency and pharmacy safety.Competitive LandscapeThe Hospital Robotics (Logistics & Pharmacy) Market is moderately fragmented, with global robotics leaders, AI innovators, and medical technology startups driving adoption.Key PlayersGlobal Leaders:1. Omron Robotics2. Swisslog Healthcare3. Fetch Robotics4. Siemens Healthineers5. Vecna Robotics6. Savioke, Inc7. Mobile Industrial Robots A/S8. Stryker Corporation9. UBTech Robotics Corp.Regional Innovators:1. Aethon2. LifeBot3. InTouch Health4. Relay Robotics5. MedTech RoboticsHighlightsSwisslog Healthcare automated over 60 hospitals in Europe and North America, reducing pharmacy processing times by 30%.Omron deployed over 1,200 autonomous delivery robots in hospitals across the US and Japan in 2024.Vecna Robotics partnered with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic for cloud-based logistics fleet management.Fetch Robotics’ “TUG” robots now transport over 200,000 medication units per month in US hospital networks.Recent DevelopmentsRelay Robotics launched a multi-floor delivery robot for hospital pharmacies in March 2025.MedTech Robotics integrated AI-based inventory forecasting into pharmacy dispensing systems (Feb 2025).Omron expanded its autonomous logistics robots to Japanese and US hospital networks with IoT integration (Jan 2025).Vecna Robotics introduced cloud fleet management for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance (Dec 2024).Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=hospital-robotics-logistics-and-pharmacy-market Market Outlook & OpportunitiesHospital pharmacy automation is projected to exceed USD 7.1B by 2032.AI-driven logistics robots expected to reduce operational costs by 25–40% in high-volume hospitals.Cloud-based robotics platforms to enable Hospital-as-a-Service models, unlocking USD 2.3B in value by 2032.Integration with IoT, EMR, and predictive analytics to optimize inventory, reduce errors, and enhance patient care.ConclusionThe Hospital Robotics (Logistics & Pharmacy) Market is transforming healthcare operations from manual, error-prone processes to autonomous, AI-enabled efficiency, robotics adoption is moving from a niche innovation to a core operational necessity.By combining pharmacy automation, logistics efficiency, and cloud-enabled AI, hospitals can improve patient safety, optimize staff utilization, and lower operational costs. As regional healthcare systems invest in automation and AI integration, hospital robotics are set to become a standard in global healthcare delivery by 2033.Related Reports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.