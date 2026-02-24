Snow Emergency and Parking Ban to End Today, February 24, at 6 p.m.; School Resumes Tomorrow, February 25

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the snow emergency and parking ban currently in effect will be lifted today at 6 p.m. Residents parked in participating discounted garages must remove their cars by 8 p.m. to avoid being charged regular rates.

More information is available at boston.gov/snow-parking. Space savers should be removed by 6 p.m., Thursday, February 26, 48 hours after the end of the snow emergency. The use of space savers is prohibited at all times in the South End and Bay Village. Space savers that violate these rules may be collected and discarded by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“Thank you to all our City workers for the nonstop hard work to keep everyone safe, and thank you to our residents for doing your part,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Because of the intensive efforts during this extended period, including operationalizing large-scale daytime snow removal for the first time ever, we’ve been able to get ahead of more snow expected tomorrow with major thoroughfares clear and passable. We continue to remind all property owners to clear their sidewalks so neighbors can safely navigate the streets. Thank you for continuing to be a good neighbor, and stay safe.”

After receiving 17 inches of snowfall during the blizzard, forecasts indicate that more snow is expected later this week. A significant amount of snow was cleared overnight, and large-scale removal began this morning. Crews removed 165 loads totaling 4620 cubic yards of snow. Today, crews will continue to create snow piles around schools in preparation for tonight's snow removal operations. PWD will continue snow removal efforts through the week. Melting operations, which were paused for the blizzard, will begin at a number of the city’s snow farms again to create more space for the removal efforts.

Boston Public Schools and central offices will reopen on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In addition to the cleanup efforts by our city teams, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services today hosted citywide snow shoveling meet-ups, which brought together volunteers to help clear sidewalks, curb ramps, and areas of concern during snow emergencies.

Property owners are responsible for shoveling sidewalks to a 42” path of travel. Shoveling or plowing snow into the street is prohibited. Violations will be issued to property owners who do not maintain safe sidewalks or who shovel or push snow into the street. Please use 311 to report any sidewalks that are not shoveled.

Citywide trash and recycling collections will experience a one-day service delay. A full list of neighborhoods can be found here. Residents are encouraged to visit boston.gov/trash-day to find the most up-to-date curbside collection information.

Residents are reminded to call 911 to assist individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented, or underdressed for the weather. For non-emergencies, residents can call 311.

Note: For media interested in snow farm photo or video opportunities, photographers are advised to set up safely away from the operation at the Bayside Expo Center in Dorchester.