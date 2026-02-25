Prepared Canada Corp. Releases Monthly Content Update Featuring New Videos and Articles

Prepared Canada Feb. 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada Feb. 2026 Articles Prepared Canada Feb. 2026 Shorts

Prepared Canada released four long-form weekly videos and articles, and multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the last month.

February features a wide variety of topics from viewer requests. The interest towards preparedness is always good to see. Come let us know if you have any topic you wish for us to explore.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released five long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, crisis management, analytical reasoning, and Canadian regulatory issues:

● “There is no such thing as a Natural Disaster”

https://youtu.be/0wo21YEt7Hk

This video outlines the UNDRR’s #NoNaturalDisasters campaign, providing insight into what truly defines a “Disaster” in the field of Disaster Management.

● A Range of Topics through a Risk Management Perspective

https://youtu.be/Gmca3_RW7Qc

This video involves introspective discussion of several topics:

- Hostile/Anti-Homeless Architecture

- McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines

- Drag Queen Reading Hour

- Arguing a Negative

● What is Global Warming

https://youtu.be/__VGuD4T_cQ

This video defines important concepts that build into Global Warming in a concise format palatable to most individuals.

● The Claim that 'Men are Afraid of Giving CPR to Women'

https://youtu.be/9CggdgiWn_4

This video is a response to a recent petition being released pursuing the mandatory addition of female manikins to First Aid training through insight of someone with the experience of both a First Aid Instructor and Disaster Risk Reduction expert.

● 14 Minutes and 4 seconds of Assembling First Aid CPR Manikins

https://youtu.be/ZEES5-0qrso

This is a complimentary video to the petition-addressing one prior, displaying the literal amount of time and effort it takes to assemble just 12 manikins.

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:

● No Such Thing as Natural Disasters

https://www.prepared.ca/post/no-such-thing-as-natural-disasters

This article discusses the UNDRR’s #NoNaturalDisasters campaign, further defining what a “Disaster” is in the field of Disaster Management and introducing additional commentary.

● Local Power Generation and Small-Scale Grids

https://www.prepared.ca/post/local-power-generation-and-small-scale-grids

This article mentions the potential of using small-scale electrical grids accompanied by explanation of how large power grids function comparatively.

● What is Global Warming?

https://www.prepared.ca/post/what-is-global-warming

This article provides in-depth, yet easily understandable explanations of the basics of Global Warming.

● Are Women Dying Because Men Are Afraid of Breasts?

https://www.prepared.ca/post/are-women-dying-because-men-are-afraid-of-breasts

This article explores a women’s health petition in the United Kingdom and the reaction to it on the internet.

Prepared Canada Corp. plans to continue releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis.

Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity.

With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit www.prepared.ca or subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel for weekly updates.

Addressing the Claim that 'Men are Afraid of Giving CPR to Women'

