Ben Weintraub Joins Advisory Board of Equator Pure Nature

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., owner of the award-winning Pipper Standard® brand, today announced the appointment of Ben Weintraub, a distinguished entrepreneur and MIT-trained engineer, to its Advisory Board.

Equator Pure Nature (EPN), is a cleantech pioneer based in Bangkok, Thailand, which produces, markets and sells natural home, laundry, personal care and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Under its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology, Pipper Standard® is rapidly expanding across Asia and is recognized as a leading brand in the natural products space, with strong growth in its 15+ markets, including South Korea (250k units sold in 2025 via influencers), Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond.

Ben Weintraub, founder of successful ventures including Kajeet and Simply Wireless, will support EPN’s efforts to scale Pipper Standard® globally. EPN Chairman & CEO Peter Wainman has known Weintraub for more than 37 years, dating back to their time together at MIT.

“I believe sustainability is not a passing trend but a powerful, unstoppable force reshaping all industries,” said Ben Weintraub. “Natural, plant-based products are the future. I’ve known Pete since we both started at MIT in 1988, and I’m confident in his vision and the explosive opportunities for Pipper Standard® to continue its rapid growth.”

Peter Wainman, Chairman, CEO, and co-Founder of EPN, commented, “We are honored to welcome my longtime friend and accomplished entrepreneur Ben Weintraub to our Advisory Board. His expertise will be invaluable as Pipper Standard® accelerates its regional expansion and targets leadership across Asia’s natural consumer products segment.”



About Ben Weintraub

Ben Weintraub is a visionary and accomplished engineer with a strong science and engineering background, holding bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His technical expertise was honed during six years in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear surface ship propulsion program, where he earned a reputation for solving complex challenges and leading innovative projects.

As co-founder of Kajeet since 2003, Weintraub has applied his engineering knowledge to advance technologies addressing societal needs, particularly in education, and holds numerous U.S. patents in security and data analytics. His earlier founding of Simply Wireless in 1997 further demonstrates his proven ability to build and scale mission-driven technology enterprises.



About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, personal, and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® products are available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

Pipper Standard® products are crafted using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process that harnesses natural acids and bromelain—a powerful enzyme derived from pineapple—to deliver safe, effective cleaning and fabric-softening performance entirely without synthetic chemicals. Renowned in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes the brand’s personal care range especially suitable for sensitive skin. These same natural benefits provide versatile, multi-benefit performance across Pipper Standard’s home, laundry, and pet care formulations from a single plant-based active ingredient.

Equator Pure Nature’s mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, plant-based alternatives and to be the clear market leader in Asia for natural consumer products. The company is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success. EPN’s motto is that: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the Equator Group) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and other markets—collectively covering approximately 65% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the “IP Champion 2023” award for outstanding intellectual property achievement. EPN, Pipper Standard®, and its founders have earned multiple awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, inventions, and entrepreneurship.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone. Ms. Narongtanupone, who serves as EPN’s Managing Director, is a widely recognized female leader and passionate advocate for sustainability.

Web links:

Pipper Standard®: https://pipperbrand.com

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.: https://equatorpurenature.com

Peter Wainman: https://peterwainman.com/

Ben Weintraub: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-weintraub-81b51/

