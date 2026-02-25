Flint air monitoring station is up and collecting data

Michigan’s air monitoring network is made up of a series of locations throughout the state. These sites collect information about a variety of pollutants, such as ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, lead and fine particulates that may be present in the ambient (outdoor) air. The monitoring network is a key element in making sure the air we breathe in Michigan is healthy.

In June 2025, the air monitoring station in Flint, run by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Air Monitoring Section was broken into. Equipment was stolen and the building and fence were damaged. This was not the first time this had happened. Monitoring air quality in Flint is important to EGLE and the success of our air monitoring network, but it is even more important for Flint residents.

After finding for a new location at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad Park, construction on the new site began. The Genessee County Parks Department was instrumental in the speed of installing the new equipment by helping pour the concrete pad and making sure EGLE staff had access to the site. Air Monitoring Section staff worked hard to make sure the site had all its electrical and mechanical needs met so monitoring could begin as soon as possible.

“We’re pleased to see Flint’s air monitoring station up and running once again, ensuring critical, real‑time data is available to local families,” said EGLE Director Phil Ros. “Reliable air quality information empowers residents to make informed choices about their health and well-being. This milestone reflects the importance of strong partnerships and teamwork in protecting Michigan communities.”

The site monitors for:

Ozone from March 1st-October 31st