MyCBDGenius.com Launches Online Platform to Help Consumers Find CBD Wellness Products

MyCBDGenius -- Wellness Simplified

MyCBDGenius launches free consumer resource to help users find high-quality CBD for individual wellness needs based on detailed analysis and community feedback.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing CBD products can be complex given the number of brands currently on the market. MyCBDGenius .com has launched an online platform that has screened more than 2,000 CBD products to help consumers identify options aligned with specific wellness interests, including pain management, sleep support, anxiety, focus, immune health, and general wellness.With significant variation in product quality and labeling standards across the CBD industry, consumers often face challenges evaluating available options. The MyCBDGenius platform was developed to provide a structured evaluation system using a six-factor rating methodology.How MyCBDGenius Products Are SelectedThe MyCBDGenius platform reviews CBD products across six wellness categories: Sleep, Pain, Anxiety, Focus, Immune Support, and General Wellness. Products are assessed using a proprietary six-factor rating formula that evaluates:● Product quality● Consumer trust● Brand transparency● Ingredient integrity● Manufacturing practices● Brand mission and customer reviewsSupporting Realm of Caring FoundationMyCBDGenius is partnering with Realm of Caring Foundation—a 501c3 non-profit organization—to support their mission to improve lives by providing research and education on cannabis therapy. Half of our profits go directly to Realm of Caring to help continue and expand their good work.About MyCBDGenius.com MyCBDGenius.com is an online platform dedicated to providing structured evaluation and educational information about CBD products. The platform operates independently and is not affiliated with CBD brands. Product recommendations are based on internal analysis and publicly available information.About Realm of CaringRealm of Caring is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis research, education, and advocacy. Through groundbreaking studies and support programs, they’ve become a trusted leader in the field of plant-based wellness.

