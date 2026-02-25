UTM plans to launch MBA Programme in the New Academic Year: Empowering Management Talent with Technological Innovation

MACAU, February 25 - UTM plans to launch the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in the new academic year of 2026/2027.

The programme centres squarely on business management skills and corporate digital transformation. It is designed to develop future business talent with forward-thinking vision and a sense of social responsibility, enabling them to successfully steer their organisations through profound changes in the global business landscape. Structured around three core modules—Transformative Leadership, Technological Innovation, and Sustainable Development—the programme integrates cutting-edge business theory, practical case studies, and digital competencies. Through systematic learning, students will master the key abilities needed to drive organisational transformation, lead team innovation, and solve problems within complex business environments.

The two-year programme is offered in Chinese or English tracks. The curriculum covers core subjects and allows students to choose specialised subjects according to their professional interests—Sustainable Finance, Business Analytics, Intelligent Tourism, or Leadership and Organisational Transformation—and complete a project report.

Aspiring individuals are sincerely invited to apply and join us in collectively shaping a new future for business.

For more details, please visit the UTM admissions webpage at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/PGadmissions.