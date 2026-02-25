Bumigro Earns Top 10 New Product Award at the 2026 World Ag Expo for Its Breakthrough Microbe Edible Mulch Film

būmigro Mulch Film is a microbe-edible, durable, and farm-ready mulch film made from upcycled agricultural biomass.

HEBER CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bumigro, an agricultural technology pioneer focused on natural, microbe-powered innovations, proudly announced today that its Microbe Edible Mulch Film has been named a Top 10 New Product Winner at the 2026 World Ag Expoin Tulare, California—one of the world’s largest and most influential agricultural trade shows.This prestigious recognition—awarded annually to the most impactful innovations transforming global agriculture—solidifies Bumigro’s position as a leading force in sustainable field solutions. Coverage of the award can be found in AGDaily, The Business Journal, and the F3 Initiative:• AGDaily: https://www.agdaily.com/news/top-10-new-products-chosen-2026-world-ag-expo/ • The Business Journal: https://thebusinessjournal.com/robot-tractors-edible-mulch-top-10-farm-innovations-coming-to-world-… • F3 Initiative: https://www.f3initiative.org/post/world-ag-expo-top-10-new-product-winners Revolutionizing Agriculture Through Microbe Driven InnovationBumigro’s mission—rooted in restoring soil vitality and reducing chemical dependency - centers on unleashing the power of microbes to solve long standing industry challenges. The company’s new Microbe Edible Mulch Film is a first-of-its-kind innovation that:• Supports beneficial soil microbes instead of harming them• Accelerates biodegradation naturally, leaving behind no microplastics• Improves soil organic matter, nutrient cycling, and long term soil health• Reduces labor costs by eliminating plastic removal and disposal• Supports regenerative agriculture at scale, from specialty crops to broad-acre systemsUnlike conventional plastic mulch, which leaves lasting environmental residues, Bumigro’s film is designed as food, not waste, for naturally occurring microbes. This breakthrough allows farmers to maintain the benefits of mulch while advancing soil regeneration, cutting input costs, and reducing environmental impact.More information about Bumigro’s soil first philosophy and product line is available at www.bumigro.com Strong Industry Validation at the 2026 World Ag ExpoThe Top 10 New Product Award affirms a growing consensus: solutions that elevate soil biology are critical to meeting modern agricultural demands.The recognition places Bumigro among the most innovative exhibitors at the World Ag Expo, alongside emerging technologies such as autonomous machinery, advanced irrigation systems, and next generation crop management tools. Media outlets covering the event emphasized the role of Bumigro’s mulch film in addressing sustainability, labor shortages, and soil degradation—three of the most pressing challenges facing growers in 2026.A Win for Farmers, Soil, and the Future of Food“We’re honored to be recognized among the most forward thinking innovations in agriculture,” said Ross Chiles, Bumigro President & Founder. “This award is a testament to the importance of biological solutions and the incredible potential of microbe powered agriculture. Farmers deserve tools that make their operations more profitable, more sustainable, and more resilient—and that’s exactly what our Microbe Edible Mulch Film delivers.”The company continues developing microbe centered technologies - from mulch films and food packaging, all designed to help growers increase yields while regenerating the land.About BumigroBumigro creates microbe powered agricultural products that restore soil health, improve crop performance, and reduce environmental impact. Bumigro is committed to building a future where agriculture is more productive, more sustainable, and more aligned with the biology of the earth.Learn more at https://bumigro.com For media questions, contact: Isaac Partridge (385) 250-8765 isaac.partridge@bumiearth.com

