Hyatus Living Launches Hyatus Healthy Homes to Expand Sustainable, Affordable Medical Housing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatus Living, a leader in tech-enabled corporate housing, today announced the launch of Hyatus Healthy Homes , a comprehensive philanthropic initiative designed to leverage the power of hospitality for social and environmental good. The program formalizes and expands upon the company's existing commitment as a member of Pledge 1%, channeling resources into four key pillars: providing sanctuary for medical travelers, supporting vulnerable communities, promoting environmental sustainability, and fostering a purpose-driven team culture.The mission of Hyatus Healthy Homes is to create a positive and lasting impact on the health and well-being of guests, communities, and the planet. "We believe that a home should be a place of comfort, safety, and healing," said Michael, CTO of Hyatus Living. "With Hyatus Healthy Homes, we are codifying our commitment to this principle, ensuring that every stay with us contributes to a larger story of positive change. This isn't an afterthought; it's central to who we are as a company."The program is built on four core pillars:HEALING HAVENS: This pillar focuses on providing a comforting and supportive environment for patients and families traveling for medical treatment. Through partnerships with local hospitals, Hyatus will offer subsidized, fully-equipped apartments designed to alleviate the stress of medical travel and foster a healing environment.COMMUNITY IMPACT: Building on its established partnerships with resettlement agencies and organizations supporting asylum seekers, Hyatus will deepen its commitment to vulnerable populations. As a proud member of the Pledge 1% movement, the company dedicates 1% of its annual profits to these partnerships and other vital local charities, providing safe and dignified housing to those starting anew.SUSTAINABLE STAYS: This initiative formalizes Hyatus's commitment to environmental responsibility. The company is actively implementing sustainable practices across its portfolio, including the use of non-toxic cleaning products, energy-efficient appliances, and comprehensive waste reduction programs, with the goal of minimizing its ecological footprint.THRIVING TEAM: Recognizing that positive impact starts from within, this pillar is dedicated to cultivating a supportive and purpose-driven company culture. Hyatus will offer paid volunteer days, wellness programs, and professional development opportunities to empower its team members to be agents of change.Hyatus Healthy Homes invites guests, corporate partners, and community organizations to join its mission. "Whether you are a guest staying with us, a partner aligning your brand with purpose, or a local charity on the front lines, we believe that we can achieve more together," added Michael. "This program is an open invitation to collaborate in building healthier, more resilient communities."ABOUT HYATUS LIVING:Hyatus Living is a premier provider of tech-enabled corporate housing, offering beautifully designed, fully-equipped apartments for modern professionals, medical travelers, and discerning guests. With a focus on seamless technology and exceptional hospitality, Hyatus provides a comfortable and connected experience for every stay.ABOUT PLEDGE 1%:Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 17,000 members in 100 countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy.To learn more about the Hyatus Healthy Homes initiative, visit https://www.hyatus.com

