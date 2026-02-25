President Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council will host the Inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) is set to host the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum alongside our great ally, Japan. Chairman of the NEDC and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Vice-Chairman and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin will travel to Tokyo, Japan, in March to convene with nearly a dozen Indo-pacific countries to secure new U.S. investments and advance deals already secured as a result of President Trump’s America First and Energy Dominance agenda.

“Building strong partnerships with our Indo-Pacific allies is essential to advancing President Donald J. Trump’s vision for American Energy Dominance,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “While in Tokyo, members of the National Energy Dominance Council will participate in the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum using a whole-of-government approach to strengthen energy security, expand U.S. energy exports, and counter the coercive influences of China and Russia. By aligning U.S. policy leadership with private-sector capability, this mission will continue this administration’s progress on major commercial energy deals, and work to secure a future where American Energy Dominance delivers peace and prosperity at home and abroad.”

Government leaders from several Indo-Pacific countries will convene with business executives from the energy, infrastructure, industrial, and financial sectors to advance President Trump’s Energy Dominance and national security agenda through strengthened energy cooperation and partnerships.

“Energy plays a central role in President Trump’s diplomacy. When America exports our energy to our allies, the world is safer and lives are improved. In a region expected to experience the fastest energy demand growth, the United States stands ready to be a reliable partner,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “I look forward to traveling to Tokyo to dialogue with energy officials across the region so we can continue to strengthen relations and deliver prosperity at home and peace abroad.”

The business forum is expected to facilitate the announcement and advancement of major commercial energy deals, investments, and cooperative frameworks that will grow the United States economy, invest in American energy workers and secure our Energy Dominance. The United States will continue to be the world’s leading energy producer and a reliable, long-term partner for our allies in the Indo-Pacific.

"As a member of President Trump's National Energy Dominance Council, I'm committed to advancing U.S. energy dominance and expanding our partnerships to achieve that goal. I'm proud to co-host the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum alongside DOE, DOI, USTDA, and other Administration officials,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “This forum builds on our successful trip to Alaska last year, where we brought international partners together to explore opportunities to export American energy across the globe. Energy security is national security. By embracing innovation and an all-of-the-above energy strategy, the United States and our Indo-Pacific allies can break free from reliance on foreign adversaries for energy resources, strengthen our economies and infrastructure, and power the future. I look forward to a productive discussion about advancing our shared energy, economic, and security priorities.”

The Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum is sponsored by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the U.S. government’s first mover on critical infrastructure development abroad.

