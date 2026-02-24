Submit Release
Individual Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for Conspiracy to Provide Contraband to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, PR

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On February 24, 2026, United States District Court Chief Judge Raúl Arias Marxuach sentenced Selena Crespo Dumeng to 10 months in prison and two years of supervised release, for her role in a conspiracy to provide contraband in prison, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. 

