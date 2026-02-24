Canadian who traveled to Virginia intending to meet a minor for sex sentenced to 10 years in prison

Tommy Varesh, 54, of Toronto, Canada, who traveled to Virginia intending to meet a minor for sex, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

