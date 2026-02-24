Illegal Alien With Prior Drug Trafficking, Sexual Abuse of a Child, and Firearm Theft Convictions Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Illegal Reentry

An illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of drug trafficking, sexual abuse of a child, and theft of a firearm, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States.

