Former General Manager for U.S. Defense Contractor Sentenced to 87 Months for Selling Stolen Trade Secrets to Russian Broker

WASHINGTON — Peter Williams, 39, an Australian national who was employed by a U.S. defense contractor, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 87 months in federal prison for selling his employer’s trade secrets to a Russian cyber-tools broker.

