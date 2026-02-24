Summit County Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison on Child Sexual Abuse Materials Charges

A 38-year-old Summit County man has been sentenced to prison for engaging in the receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse materials and then attempting to destroy the files in his possession.

