Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 54 Months in Prison for Role in Southwestern Connecticut Drug Ring

TERRELL WILLS, 52, of Bridgeport, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 54 months of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for trafficking narcotics in southwestern Connecticut.

