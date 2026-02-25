City adopts 2026 Tax Budget focused on affordability & protecting critical services

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has adopted the 2026 Tax Budget, a balanced and disciplined financial plan that protects the services residents rely on every day, invests in critical infrastructure and supports community safety, while keeping affordability top of mind for Hamiltonians.

“With costs continuing to rise, Hamiltonians are feeling real financial pressure, and that reality shaped every decision in this budget,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “From the beginning, I set a clear ‘hold-the-line’ direction: protect essential services, invest responsibly in infrastructure and community safety, and keep affordability front and center. This budget delivers on that commitment. It remains below the maximum target I set, includes savings from operational efficiencies, and strengthens the services Hamiltonians rely on every day - from paramedics and housing supports to roads, transit and childcare.”

Mayor Horwath added, “Council worked through the process set out in the Ontario Municipal Act, brought forward and voted on amendments which I have not vetoed so that we can move forward together with certainty and stability. This is a disciplined and balanced plan that responds to today’s affordability pressures while positioning Hamilton for long-term success.”

Balanced plan maintains core services, invests in infrastructure, strengthens community safety and supports Hamiltonians

The adopted budget includes a 3.87 per cent residential tax increase, representing approximately $209 annually for the average residential home assessed at $387,100. This tax increase is comparable to several other Ontario municipalities that deliver the same programs and services as the City. The plan remains below the Mayor’s “hold-the-line” target and reflects careful prioritization to manage rising costs while protecting core services and supporting long-term financial sustainability.

City Manager Marnie Cluckie emphasized the operational discipline behind the plan. “Hamilton continues to face inflationary pressures, rising service demand and aging infrastructure,” said Cluckie. “Through a detailed, line-by-line review across departments, staff identified $42.6 million in operational savings and efficiencies in response to the affordability challenges the community is facing, while protecting core service levels and strengthening reliability. This budget carefully aligns resources with Council’s direction and community priorities, ensuring residents continue to receive the services they depend on. The result is a disciplined and sustainable financial plan that delivers value for residents.”

Protecting affordability and essential city services

The 2026 Budget protects the services residents rely on — including roads, transit, emergency services, parks and community facilities — while managing costs and investing responsibly in infrastructure and local jobs. It also includes practical supports for residents and families.

Some measures include:

Reduced childcare fees to $22/day, generating average annual savings of $10,640 per child for Hamilton families — easing financial pressure and supporting workforce participation.

Continued property tax subsidies and deferral programs for seniors and low-income residents to help manage affordability pressures for those most impacted by rising costs.

Increased recreation assistance program funding (7 per cent increase) and operating grants for operators (2 per cent increase), helping families access community programs and stay active.

Investing in infrastructure

The budget includes $622 million in infrastructure investment to maintain and renew the assets that keep Hamilton moving and growing.

Some measures include:

Maintaining 6,500 lane km of roads, 2,500 lane km of sidewalks, bridges and street lighting — keeping neighbourhoods safe and accessible ($106.1 million).

Continued investment in growth-enabling roads projects ($17.4 million). Examples include Arvin Avenue (McNeilly Road to Lewis Road), Garner Road (Highway 6 to Glancaster Road) and Fletcher Road (Binbrook Road to Enbridge Corridor).

Transit investments supporting new and replacement buses, facility improvements and reliable service for work, school and daily life ($116.3 million).

Investments in the upkeep and renewal of Hamilton Public Library facilities and two new electric Bookmobiles, and maintaining safe spaces to support learning, connection and library programming across Hamilton ($3.2 million).

Strengthening community well-being and safety

The 2026 Budget enhances frontline services and supports vulnerable residents.

Some measures include:

Ten additional paramedics to respond to growing emergency call volumes, improving response times; and continued investment in emergency facilities — including the Waterdown Fire/Police Station, Paramedic Central Reporting Station, and equipment and vehicle upgrades — strengthening long-term public safety capacity ($63.8 million).

Continued investment in long-term care through the Macassa Lodge redevelopment, improving living spaces and care for residents ($21.1 million).

Continued funding for affordable housing, housing stability and homelessness supports, expanding access to safe and secure housing ($209 million).

Supporting economic growth, arts and local jobs

The 2026 Budget continues targeted investments that strengthen Hamilton’s economy, local job creation, business growth and creative sector.

Some measures include:

Grants and incentives to support commercial district revitalization, attracting office tenants, new housing development, heritage conservation, and remediating brownfields across Hamilton ($3.8 million).

Economic Development initiatives to accelerate projects that create a diversified, sustainable economic base for the City of Hamilton ($3 million).

Updates to the City’s procurement policy to expand opportunities for local and Canadian suppliers, supporting domestic businesses and strengthening supply chain resilience and local economic growth.

Investment in Hamilton’s cultural sector, including upkeep of eight City museums and 39 heritage-designated buildings ($4.1 million) and the launch of the 2026 Year of Music initiative supporting local artists and venues ($250,000).

Community spaces, parks and recreation

Continued investment in parks and recreation amenities will support healthy, active lifestyles and vibrant neighbourhoods across Hamilton.

Some measures include:

Recreation facility upgrades, such as the Waterdown Pool and Recreation Centre ($4.5 million), Victoria Park Outdoor Pool ($750,000) and Chedoke Twin Pad Renewal ($700,000).

Planning and design for future recreation redevelopment and growth, including the Glanbrook Recreation Centre.

Continued parkland acquisition, park development, and soil remediation — protecting green space and expanding access to community spaces for current and future generations ($33.9 million).

Improving service delivery and efficiencies

Investments will strengthen service delivery while ensuring public funds are used effectively.

Some measures include:

Technology and system upgrades across 21 projects, including improvements to online permitting, service request tracking, digital payments and cybersecurity protections — giving residents better access to services and greater transparency.

$42.6 million in operational savings and efficiencies in City Departments, helping manage cost pressures while protecting service levels.

About Hamilton’s 2026 budget process

The 2026 budget was informed by the City’s most comprehensive public engagement effort to date, including in-person and virtual sessions, online tools and public feedback opportunities.

The adopted 2026 Budget reflects Council’s amendments and aligns with the City’s strategic priorities and long-term financial framework.

Together, these investments respond to affordability pressures today while supporting sustainable service delivery into the future.

Residents can visit www.hamilton.ca/2026Budget for more information about the Budget and the City’s investments, including access to budget materials and helpful resources.