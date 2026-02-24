NEWS RELEASE – DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SECURES GRAND JURY INDICTMENT AGAINST MAN ACCUSED OF OBSTRUCTION, INTIMIDATION AND WITNESS TAMPERING

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SECURES GRAND JURY INDICTMENT AGAINST MAN ACCUSED OF OBSTRUCTION, INTIMIDATION AND WITNESS TAMPERING

News Release 2026-08

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 24, 2026

HONOLULU – On February 20, 2026, an Oʻahu Grand Jury indicted Christopher Moon on seven criminal offenses relating to allegations that he physically abused the complainant and then deterred her from cooperating with the law enforcement investigation into his alleged abuse. Moon is an investigator with the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Moon is charged with two counts of Obstruction of Justice, two counts of Intimidation of a Witness, two counts of Tampering with a Witness, and one count of Abuse of a Family or Household Member.

The obstruction, intimidation, and tampering charges relate to two alleged schemes. Counts one through three relate to a continuing course of conduct in which Moon repeatedly communicated with the complainant in an effort to convince her to withdraw her complaint and to prevent further investigation and criminal prosecution. Counts four through six relate to Moon sending the complainant a screenshot of fraudulent text messages purportedly from the Chief Investigator of the City and County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. The fraudulent text messages expressed the purported Chief Investigator’s concern about the complainant’s ability to care for her child and suggested that the Chief Investigator might have to take action to remove her child from her custody.

Obstruction of Justice is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Intimidating a Witness is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Tampering with a Witness and Abuse of a Family or Household Member are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

”Our justice system depends on victims and witnesses being able to come forward without intimidation, coercion or fear. We recognize the courage that takes,” said Attorney General Lopez. “This indictment reflects the department’s continued commitment to protecting Hawaiʻi residents and upholding the integrity of our justice system.”

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD). The Honolulu Police Department located and arrested Moon on the strength of the grand jury’s bench warrant and assisted in the execution of a search warrant.

The case, State v. Christopher Moon, 1CPC-26-0000247 is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Leigh M. Okimoto.

Criminal charges are only allegations; Moon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

SIPD is the state of Hawaii’s primary law enforcement unit responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption, fraud and economic crimes. The public can report corruption, fraud and/or economic crime using the Submit a Tip feature on the SIPD website at https://ag.hawaii.gov/sipd/tips/. If there is an emergency or immediate threat to life, please call 911.

