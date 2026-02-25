Esports Trade Association Announces Gamesquare As Title Sponsor Of Esportsnext 2026

Premier US B2B esports conference to be powered by leading gaming media and entertainment company this April in Fort Worth

EsportsNext represents where the business of competitive gaming evolves in real time, and we’re proud to help power that stage in Fort Worth. ” — Justin Kenna, CEO at GameSquare

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Esports Trade Association ( ESTA ) today announced that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) has joined EsportsNext 2026 as its title sponsor. EsportsNext 2026 Powered by GameSquare takes place April 29-30 in Fort Worth, Texas, bringing together the esports industry's most senior executives, strategic investors, and brand decision-makers under the theme "Rival the Best, Rule the Rest."GameSquare operates one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, with a platform spanning award-winning creative services, industry-leading data and analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most decorated competitive gaming organizations in the world. As title sponsor, GameSquare will have a prominent presence across EsportsNext 2026's keynote and panel programming, networking sessions, and the ESTA Industry Awards ceremony in Fort Worth — immediately preceding the BLAST Premier Rivals tournament (May 1-3), where eight elite teams will compete for $1 million in prize money."GameSquare represents exactly what EsportsNext is built for," said Megan Van Petten, Executive Director of ESTA. "They sit at the intersection of competitive esports, brand strategy, and data intelligence — and they're executing at the highest level across all of it. Having them power EsportsNext 2026 sends a clear signal about the caliber of this event and the direction of this industry."“Esports is part of GameSquare’s DNA,” said Justin Kenna, CEO at GameSquare. “EsportsNext represents where the business of competitive gaming evolves in real time, and we’re proud to help power that stage in Fort Worth. From operating world-class teams to building creator-led platforms and brand partnerships, we live and breathe this ecosystem every day. Being at EsportsNext puts us alongside the leaders shaping the future of esports and reinforces our commitment to driving the industry forward.”Don't miss your chance to be part of this industry-defining event. Learn more and register today at esportsta.org/esportsnext.About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. Learn more at www.esportsta.org About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

