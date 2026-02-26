Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Relaunches Garden Tours for 2026 Cherry Blossom Season

Three-story pagoda and cherry blossoms at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Popular photo spot on a traditional red bridge in Chinzanso Garden

The new guest offering coincides with the 100th anniversary celebrations of the relocation of the garden’s three-story pagoda.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the 2026 cherry blossom season, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is relaunching guided garden tours as part of its expanded cultural programming. The initiative follows the hotel’s receipt of the Japan Institute of Design Promotion’s Good Design Award in 2025 for its “Garden Culture Revitalization and Transmission Project.”Originally created in 1878 by statesman Aritomo Yamagata, the garden remains central to the hotel's identity. Among its most significant features is the three-story pagoda, a National Tangible Cultural Property, which marked 100 years since its relocation to the property in 2025. The anniversary is being commemorated with celebrations through November 2026.Another highlight of the tour is the “Tokyo Sea of Clouds,” an installation that recreates a natural phenomenon typically seen in Japan’s mountainous regions. The guides lead visitors to optimal viewing points of the installation while also introducing traditional shrine worship practices at Shiratama Inari Shrine and seasonal flowers at their peak. In spring, approximately 100 cherry trees bloom across the grounds.“Many guests are surprised by the depth of history within the garden,” said General Manager Tomohiko Chihiro. “We hope the tours allow our international visitors to learn about details that might otherwise go unnoticed.”In addition to the garden tours, the hotel will introduce a matcha experience at its executive lounge, Le Ciel, accessible exclusively to suite guests. Participants may prepare matcha themselves or observe its preparation in a lounge setting overlooking the garden. The program is designed as an approachable introduction to enjoying matcha.For guests seeking a formal tea ceremony, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo also offers a separate tea ceremony experience at its historic teahouse, Zangetsu.Media representatives interested in arranging interviews or on-site coverage may contact the press office at chinzanso_pr@tam-tam.co.jp.Garden Tour (Overnight Guests Only)Period: From February 6, 2026 (year-round except July–September)When: WeekdaysEnglish: Tue/Thu 10:00–10:40Japanese: Mon–Fri 10:30–11:10Matcha Experience (Suite Guests Only)Period: Starts March 3, 2026 (year-round)When: Tuesdays, available between 14:30–17:00Where: Executive Lounge “Le Ciel”About Hotel Chinzanso TokyoHotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including approximately 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the ‘Tokyo Sea of Clouds,’ a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit:

