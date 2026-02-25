New Engraver Simplifies Production of Larger Warehouse Signs for All Types of Surfaces

Engrave Larger Letters on Warehouse Signs

A new engraving machine enables you to engrave large warehouse signs that you can hang from ceilings, project from racks and mount on rough, uneven surfaces.

WALTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new benchtop engraving machine enables warehouse staff to create durable, high-visibility sign panels that can be hung from ceilings, projected from racks or mounted on rough, uneven surfaces throughout the facility. This improved engraving technology offers flexible sizing and clear lettering for easy readability. The Scott SignGraver11/16 is designed to enable warehouse managers to create an optimized signage I.D. program that is simple, convenient and cost-effective to maintain.As an alternative to sign services or printed signs that are limited in lettering size, this new machine promotes durability, sign longevity and the flexibility to produce signs of various sizes and shapes that display clearly in any type of industrial environment. The engraved sign panels enable lettering up to 12” and a wide variety of color choices.“The problem for facilities managers, until now, has been maintaining signage around the warehouse that is large enough to see and adaptable for all types of surfaces,” said a Scott Machine sign consultant. “The Scott SignGraver 11/16 enables you to customize your signage from your benchtop, at the pace that you need it, free from outsourcing problems or surprise costs.”SignGraver 11/16 effectively handles signs as large as 11” x 16” for viewing and identification. Scott engraving-grade plastic panels come in various types and styles, to suit a wide range of signage needs. The panels have been manufactured to specifications that are fully compatible with the Scott SignGraver 11/16.Due to its small footprint, the machine fits comfortably on a desk or benchtop. The manufacturer stresses that operation is straightforward and easy to learn, allowing the user to pursue numerous practical, real-world applications.This new engraving machine, designed for engraving warehouse signs from one’s own facility, has been built to showcase these user conveniences:• Construct durable, long-lasting signs.• Produce lettering up to 12” high.• Select engraving plastic panels for various color combinations.• Create warehouse signs that hang, project or attach to any surface.• Attach rigid sign panels magnetically, for quick changeover.• Walk away from your machine and multi-task as it engraves.• Change and adapt as your facility warrants it.Engraved warehouse signs of this type could give facilities managers and logistics coordinators a rugged, economical alternative for identifying warehouse products, without relying on a third-party source or limiting sign sizes and shapes. The Scott SignGraver 11/16 is priced at approximately $7,500 for the complete system, including all options and training.For more information about the Scott SignGraver 11/16 engraving machine for improved warehouse organization and control, visit www.scottmachinecorp.com/warehouse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.