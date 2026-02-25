Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass to Headline HC Sunday Jazz Series in Tampa with Special Guest Mike MacArthur

Carl Fischer playing flugelhorn on stage with Billy Joel

The Tampa Jazz Club presents an afternoon performance featuring Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass at the Mainstage Theatre in HC Ybor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Fischer ’s Sunshine City Brass will headline this March outing for the Tampa Jazz Club as part of the HC Sunday Jazz Series at the Mainstage Theatre at HC Ybor on Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 PM. The band will also feature special guest Mike MacArthur.Presented by the Tampa Jazz Club, the performance spotlights Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass, which offers a blend of “northern and southern grooves, embodying the spirit of the Big Easy with a Big Apple energy.”Fischer has been a member of Billy Joel’s band for the past 20 years, performing on trumpet, trombone, and saxophones. He got an early start with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and later became the musical director for trumpet legend Maynard Ferguson. He has also collaborated with Chick Corea, Sting, Diana Ross, and Paul Simon, among many others.Special guest Mike MacArthur, a former bandmate of Fischer’s during their time with Maynard Ferguson, joins the group for this Tampa performance, bringing a shared musical history and dynamic chemistry to the stage.With Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass, audiences can expect an energetic and musically rich live experience that blends top-tier musicianship with a vibrant, audience-friendly performance style.Event DetailsCarl Fischer’s Sunshine City BrassSpecial Guest: Mike MacArthurDate: Sunday, March 8Time: 3:00 PMVenue: Mainstage Theatre, HC YborAddress: 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605Ticket Information• $30 Adults• $25 Tampa Jazz Club Members• $10 Students with ID• Free for HCC Students and StaffFor tickets and additional information, visit TampaJazzClub.com or call 813-575-4497.About Carl FischerCarl Fischer is a trumpeter, composer, and bandleader whose career spans performance, musical direction, and collaboration at the highest levels of contemporary music. He has been a member of Billy Joel’s band for the past 20 years, performing on trumpet, trombone, and saxophone. His work also includes the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, serving as musical director for Maynard Ferguson, and collaborations with artists including Chick Corea, Sting, Diana Ross, and Paul Simon.

