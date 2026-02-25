Amazon Best Seller Noel LaChance Inspires Readers with Come to the Quiet: Beside the Still Waters

Bestseller Author Noel Lachance

A Soul-Restoring Devotional Guiding Readers into Peace, Reflection, and Spiritual Renewal

NORTH BONNEVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon Best Selling author Noel LaChance continues to inspire and uplift readers with his spiritually enriching book, Come to the Quiet: Beside the Still Waters. Recognized as an Amazon Best Seller, the devotional has resonated deeply with individuals seeking peace, clarity, and renewed faith in an increasingly fast-paced world.In a culture filled with constant distraction, LaChance offers a timeless invitation: step away from the noise and rediscover the stillness where divine connection and restoration begin. Drawing inspiration from the comforting imagery of Psalm 23, Come to the Quiet: Beside the Still Waters gently leads readers into moments of intentional pause, reflection, and surrender.The book’s continued success on Amazon highlights its meaningful impact. Through meditative passages, heartfelt encouragement, and biblically grounded insight, LaChance reminds readers that peace is not found in striving, but in trusting the presence of God.More than a devotional, the book serves as a spiritual refuge in print , a companion for those navigating uncertainty, seeking reassurance, or longing for deeper communion with their faith.About the Book:Come to the Quiet: Beside the Still Waters is a faith-centered devotional designed to cultivate stillness and spiritual alignment in daily life. Each reflection encourages readers to reconnect with prayer, embrace simplicity, and experience renewal through quiet time with God.Its Amazon Best Seller status reflects its growing readership and the profound way its message has touched lives. The central reminder is simple yet powerful: beside still waters, the soul finds rest.About the Author:Noel LaChance is an Amazon Best Selling author and faith-driven writer dedicated to spiritual encouragement and personal reflection. With a heart for guiding others toward meaningful connection with God, he writes with warmth, clarity, and conviction. His work emphasizes that true peace is discovered not in the noise of the world, but in quiet communion with the Divine.Global Availability:Come to the Quiet: Beside the Still Waters is available in paperback, hardcover and digital formats through Bookprime Publishing and distributed globally across major online retail platforms, making it accessible to readers worldwide.For media inquiries, interviews, review copies, or speaking engagements, please contact:

