Ice cream truck rentals for events, birthdays, schools, and corporate functions. Serving Victoria, Nanaimo, Edmonton, Calgary, Hamilton, St. Catharines and nearby communities

Canada’s largest ice cream truck company expands to Nanaimo and launches convenient direct to home ice cream delivery.

Becoming the largest ice cream truck company in Canada is an incredible achievement for our team, said Kris Jarvis, CEO of The Ice Cream Truck Inc.” — Kris Jarvis

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ice Cream Truck Inc. Becomes The Largest Ice Cream Truck Company In Canada, Expands with Nanaimo Location and Launches Direct Home DeliveryThe Ice Cream Truck Inc. is proud to announce a major milestone in its rapid growth: the company is now the largest ice cream truck operator in Canada. Building on this momentum, the company is expanding operations with a new service location in Nanaimo and introducing convenient direct to home ice cream delivery.What began as a single truck serving local communities has grown into a leading mobile dessert brand known for its vibrant trucks, premium frozen treats, and strong community presence. The new Nanaimo hub strengthens the company’s footprint across Vancouver Island and positions the brand for continued national expansion.“Becoming the largest ice cream truck company in Canada is an incredible achievement for our team,” said Kris Jarvis , CEO of The Ice Cream Truck Inc. “Our mission has always been simple, connecting neighbourhoods by bringing people joy and creating lasting memories. With our Nanaimo expansion and new home delivery service, we’re making it easier than ever for families and event organizers to enjoy the experience.”Key HighlightsNational Leadership: Now recognized as Canada’s largest ice cream truck companyNanaimo Expansion: New operating location to better serve central and north Vancouver IslandIce Cream Delivery: Customers can now order ice cream straight to their doorstepFranchise Growth: Continued preparations underway for national franchising in the coming yearsThe new home delivery program allows customers to book neighborhood stops, private visits, school events, corporate functions, and special celebrations with just a few clicks. This enhanced service reflects the company’s focus on blending modern convenience with the timeless excitement of hearing the ice cream truck roll down the street.In addition to geographic expansion, the company has invested heavily in operational systems, branding consistency, and customer experience improvements to support its upcoming franchise model. These enhancements are designed to ensure every community receives the same high-quality, reliable, and fun ice cream truck experience that has fueled the brand’s rapid growth.As demand continues to grow, The Ice Cream Truck Inc. remains committed to community partnerships, high-quality products, and creating memorable moments across every neighborhood it serves.About The Ice Cream Truck Inc.The Ice Cream Truck Inc. is Canada’s largest ice cream truck company, offering ice cream truck rentals & proudly serving communities across British Columbia: including Victoria, Sidney, Langford, Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, and Qualicum Beach; Alberta: including Edmonton, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Red Deer, Calgary, Airdrie, and Okotoks; and Ontario: including Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Simcoe, Haldimand-Norfolk Region, Tillsonburg, Niagara Region, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Woodstock. Known for its bright, family-friendly trucks and premium frozen treats, the company continues to expand through new locations, direct delivery services, and an upcoming franchise model designed for national growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.