State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man for Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

(BOWIE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man after an investigation developed evidence of the possession and distribution of child pornography. 

The suspect is identified as Braeden E. Swisher, 26, of Bowie, Maryland. In consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, Swisher was arrested and charged with six counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.  

In October 2025, Maryland State Police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The investigation into the possession and viewing of child pornography led to the identification of Swisher as the suspect. 

This morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Child Exploitation Unit served an authorized search warrant at Swisher’s residence in Bowie. He was interviewed and arrested on scene without incident. 

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

