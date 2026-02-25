Curated For You Hires Ex–Stitch Fix Data Science Leader Cian Menzel-Jones as VP to Scale Contextual Personalization

Cian Menzel-Jones Curated for You Logo

Curated For You names ex-Stitch Fix and Pendulum leader Cian Menzel-Jones VP of Data Science to scale contextual personalization.

We’re translating the full context of why someone is shopping, the occasion, the cultural moment, the brand sensibility, into curated experiences at scale.” — Cian Menzel-Jones

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curated For You Appoints Cian Menzel-Jones as VP of Data ScienceCurated For You (CFY), an AI purchase-intent platform that reorients the digital customer experience around a shopper’s life (trends, occasions, weather, events), today announced that Cian Menzel-Jones has joined the company as Vice President of Data Science. Most recently, Cian served as VP of Technology at Pendulum Therapeutics, leading teams across data and engineering. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Stitch Fix, where he built and led data science teams behind merchandising algorithms and personalization. In this role, he will lead CFY’s data science strategy and execution as the company scales its intelligence layer—powering deeper personalization, faster automation, and more precise intent understanding for retail partners.“CFY is building the next generation of retail intelligence—where every shopper experience reflects what’s happening in her world, not just what’s in a product feed,” said Katy Aucoin, Co-founder and CEO of Curated For You. “Cian brings the leadership and rigor we need to scale our data science capabilities—strengthening how we detect intent, learn affinities over time, and deliver personalization that feels truly human. He’ll be a key partner to Brad as we accelerate our roadmap.”As VP of Data Science, Menzel-Jones will focus on scaling the models and measurement frameworks that power CFY’s platform, including intent detection, signal-to-catalog matching, personalization, and quality systems that help retailers deploy curated experiences at speed—while staying true to brand voice, merchandising strategy, and operational realities."Translating the full context of why someone is shopping, the occasion, the cultural moment, the brand sensibility, into curated experiences at scale is a rich problem," said Menzel-Jones. "It's one where science and human judgment have to work together, and I'm excited to build with the CFY team at that intersection."CFY is trusted by leading brands, including REVOLVE, Zenni, and Steve Madden, helping them stay culturally relevant, sell more of what they already own, and deliver discovery that converts.About Curated For YouCurated For You (CFY) is an AI purchase-intent platform that reorients the e-commerce experience around the shopper’s life. By translating real-world context—such as weather, events, and trends—into automated merchandising, CFY helps retailers understand the intent behind every visit. The platform’s intelligence layer identifies why customers are buying and learns their affinities to deliver curated, outfit-based discovery. This contextual understanding drives a 2.5x conversion lift for partners, including REVOLVE, Steve Madden, and Zenni.

