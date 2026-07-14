Avatier Appoints Apttus Co-Founder Kirk Krappe to Board to Accelerate Global Growth and Category Leadership

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Apttus co-founder and category creator joins Avatier board to define and dominate Trusted Conversational AI for Identity across global enterprises.

I have built my career on one belief — that the companies which define the category own the market” — Kirk Krappe

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avatier Corporation, a provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Conversational AI for identity, today announced the appointment of Kirk Krappe, co-founder and former CEO of Apttus, to its Board of Directors Krappe co-founded Apttus and led it as CEO from inception through its growth into the defining company of the Quote-to-Cash category, backed by investors including Salesforce Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, and K1, and serving more than 350 enterprise customers worldwide before its acquisition by Thoma Bravo. His appointment brings deep category-creation and enterprise go-to-market experience to Avatier as it scales its Trusted Conversational AI for Identity platform and passwordless-first strategy across global markets. An EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Krappe brings more than two decades of enterprise software experience, spanning early cloud pioneer Corio and executive roles at Oracle and Siebel Systems."Kirk has done something few executives have: he built a category from scratch and made the marketadopt its language," said Nelson Cicchitto, Chairman and CEO of Avatier. "We believe conversationalAI for identity is at a similar inflection point. Kirk’s experience scaling Apttus globally will help usdefine this category and bring it to enterprises worldwide.""Companies that define a category tend to lead it," said Kirk Krappe. "Avatier is applyingconversational AI to one of the hardest problems in enterprise software — identity — at exactly themoment enterprises are rethinking security for an AI-driven world. I’m looking forward to helping theteam scale globally."About Avatier’s PlatformAvatier’s Identity Anywhere platform combines conversational AI-drivenidentity workflows across voice, phone, and chat with passwordless authentication, automatedlifecycle management, and policy-driven access governance . Fortune 500 organizations inhealthcare, finance, and government use Avatier to reduce helpdesk costs, strengthen compliance,and accelerate Zero Trust adoption.About AvatierAvatier secures and automates the identity foundation so organizations can move faster, reduce risk,and empower every interaction. The Avatier platform delivers Trusted Conversational AI for Identity— automating passwordless and password management, lifecycle provisioning, and accessgovernance to enable Zero Trust and support compliance. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations inhealthcare, finance, and government, Avatier turns identity into a measurable driver of security,productivity, and cost efficiency. Learn more at avatier.com.

Avatier Appoints Apttus Co-Founder Kirk Krappe to Board of Directors

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