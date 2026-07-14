Avatier Appoints Apttus Co-Founder Kirk Krappe to Board to Accelerate Global Growth and Category Leadership
Apttus co-founder and category creator joins Avatier board to define and dominate Trusted Conversational AI for Identity across global enterprises.
Krappe co-founded Apttus and led it as CEO from inception through its growth into the defining company of the Quote-to-Cash category, backed by investors including Salesforce Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, and K1, and serving more than 350 enterprise customers worldwide before its acquisition by Thoma Bravo. His appointment brings deep category-creation and enterprise go-to-market experience to Avatier as it scales its Trusted Conversational AI for Identity platform and passwordless-first strategy across global markets. An EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Krappe brings more than two decades of enterprise software experience, spanning early cloud pioneer Corio and executive roles at Oracle and Siebel Systems.
"Kirk has done something few executives have: he built a category from scratch and made the market
adopt its language," said Nelson Cicchitto, Chairman and CEO of Avatier. "We believe conversational
AI for identity is at a similar inflection point. Kirk’s experience scaling Apttus globally will help us
define this category and bring it to enterprises worldwide."
"Companies that define a category tend to lead it," said Kirk Krappe. "Avatier is applying
conversational AI to one of the hardest problems in enterprise software — identity — at exactly the
moment enterprises are rethinking security for an AI-driven world. I’m looking forward to helping the
team scale globally."
About Avatier’s Platform
Avatier’s Identity Anywhere platform combines conversational AI-driven
identity workflows across voice, phone, and chat with passwordless authentication, automated
lifecycle management, and policy-driven access governance. Fortune 500 organizations in
healthcare, finance, and government use Avatier to reduce helpdesk costs, strengthen compliance,
and accelerate Zero Trust adoption.
About Avatier
Avatier secures and automates the identity foundation so organizations can move faster, reduce risk,
and empower every interaction. The Avatier platform delivers Trusted Conversational AI for Identity
— automating passwordless and password management, lifecycle provisioning, and access
governance to enable Zero Trust and support compliance. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in
healthcare, finance, and government, Avatier turns identity into a measurable driver of security,
productivity, and cost efficiency. Learn more at avatier.com.
Mary Marshall
Avatier - Director of Communications
+1 925-217-5170
email us here
Avatier Appoints Apttus Co-Founder Kirk Krappe to Board of Directors
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