Nathan Makowski Convicted of Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

February 24, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) - An Anchorage jury has found 65-year-old Nathan Makowski guilty of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree after a three-week trial. The jury also found that aggravating factors applied. The State retried the case after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a June 2025 trial.

At trial, the jury heard from the victim, who described being regularly subjected to sexual abuse by Makowski when she was between 10 and 11 years old. Makowski was dating her mother and living with them at the time the abuse occurred. The jury also heard testimony from another woman who was sexually abused by Makowski when she was 14 years old, during the time he was in a relationship with her mother.

The evidence further showed that Makowski fled to Nepal after he learned of the investigation.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge David Nesbett presided over the trial. After the verdict, Makowski was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled. Makowski faces a minimum presumptive sentencing of 37 Â½ years of incarceration. He is subject to a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Krystyn Tendy of the Office of Special Prosecutions and Assistant District Attorney Saphfire Brown of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, along with Paralegal Ida Backford and Law Office Assistant Olivia Fowler.

The case was originally investigated by retired Detective Kevin McDonald of the Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) and subsequent investigation was done by CACU Detective Shawn Davies. Anchorage Police Officer John Daily and Special Agent Jeremy Clark of the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service also provided invaluable assistance to the prosecution.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Krystyn Tendy at (907) 269-6250 or krystyn.tendy@alaska.gov .

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.