Samesun Montreal Named Most Improved Hostel at 2026 HOSCAR Awards

Guests relaxing and connecting in the social common space and bar at Samesun Montreal.

Montreal hostel recognized for upgrades in design, comfort, cleanliness, and social atmosphere at Hostelworld’s global HOSCAR Awards.

We focused on improving comfort, design and sociability to create a more welcoming space, and being recognized by our guests makes it incredibly rewarding.” — Marc Weiner, CEO of Samesun Hostels

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samesun Montreal has been recognized as the Most Improved Hostel at the 2026 HOSCAR Awards - the annual global celebration of hostels voted for by travelers.Now in its 24th year, the HOSCAR Awards honour outstanding hostels around the world based on verified guest reviews. This year, Samesun Montreal stood out for its significant upgrades in design, comfort, sociability, and overall guest experience.“We’re incredibly proud of the progress our Montreal team has made,” said Marc Weiner, Owner at Samesun Hostels . “Over the past year, we focused on enhancing comfort and design throughout the property, raising our cleanliness standards, and creating a more social and welcoming atmosphere. Seeing that recognized by our guests means everything.”Recent improvements at Samesun Montreal include refreshed interiors, upgraded sleeping spaces, improved communal areas, and a renewed focus on creating vibrant social energy throughout the property. The hostel’s on-site bar has also played a key role in bringing travelers together - offering events, shared experiences, and a welcoming space for guests to connect.Located in downtown Montreal, Samesun continues to attract international travelers seeking both comfort and community in one of Canada’s most dynamic cities.Guests can learn more or book directly at:Media Contact:Bethany BristowCreative Director, Samesun HostelsEmail: marketing@samesun.comWebsite: https://samesun.com

