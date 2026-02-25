MLK 40: Living the Dream, February 27 at the W Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLK 40: Living the Dream is a high-profile tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taking place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 1:30 PM at the iconic W Hollywood. Closing out Black History Month, the event honors the next generation of visionary leaders who are actively building a better future through their work in business, arts, entertainment, and public service.Central to the mission of MLK 40 is recognizing those who follow in Dr. King’s footsteps by bridging the gap between civic engagement and cultural impact. These are trailblazers and heavy hitters whose leadership advances a vision of justice, equity, and community, both locally in Los Angeles and on a global scale.The experience will feature a hosted red carpet and formal presentations for twenty distinguished honorees, including impactful figures such as Mayor Karen Bass, WalkGood LA, Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker, Dr. Veda Ramsay-Stamps, Christian D. Green, Melissa Harvey, and Karen Civil, among others. The afternoon will also feature performances by harpist Minta Spencer and multi-talented vocalist Sherie.Beyond individual accolades, the afternoon celebrates the collective power of unity and service, reaffirming the commitment to Dr. King’s dream of a community defined by dignity, progress, and an unwavering dedication to the common good.MLK40: Living the Dream is sponsored by Rhodes Enterprises Media Inquiries:

