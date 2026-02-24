UTAH JUDICIARY TO HOST COURT CONNECT TOWN HALL IN GRAND COUNTY

Moab, Utah— The Utah Judiciary invites Grand County and San Juan County residents to attend a Court Connect town hall on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the 7th District Courthouse in Moab.

Court Connect is a statewide initiative aimed at strengthening public trust in the courts, expanding access to justice, and increasing awareness of court resources and services. This free, public event offers community members a chance to engage directly with Judiciary representatives in an informal, welcoming setting.

These town halls are designed to open doors and build stronger connections between the courts and the communities they serve. They offer the public an opportunity to learn more about the role of the Judiciary, how the courts operate, and how the judicial branch fits into the broader system of government.

What to Expect:

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

● Better understand the role of the courts in Utah’s justice system