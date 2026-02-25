Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Dipp Metzger Ranked #41 on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

Crown Wealth Forbes

Crown Wealth Forbes

Our clients rely on us not only to grow assets but to protect legacies, design succession plans, and build financial clarity that lasts generations.”
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been ranked #41 on the 2026 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, recognizing her as one of the top women financial advisors in Texas. The Women Wealth Advisors ranking was recently released, marking her third Forbes distinction this year.

Developed by SHOOK Research and published by Forbes, the ranking highlights leading women advisors who demonstrate excellence in wealth advisory services, client impact, and long-term strategic planning.

This latest recognition builds upon Dipp Metzger’s placement on two additional Forbes rankings in 2026:

• #44 nationally on the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list
• #4 in Texas – North on the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals list

Being recognized across all three lists in the same year underscores a rare distinction: excellence in both advanced financial security planning and comprehensive wealth advisory services.

Notably, Dipp Metzger is the first advisor affiliated with NYLIFE Securities LLC and Eagle Strategies LLC to be recognized on both the Financial Security Professionals rankings and the Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, reflecting a rare combination of elite planning depth and wealth advisory excellence.

A Unique Dual Strength: Planning and Wealth Strategy

The Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking focuses on holistic wealth management, investment strategy, and client relationship excellence.
In contrast, the Financial Security Professionals (FSP) rankings emphasize complex planning disciplines such as:

• Estate and legacy structuring
• Business succession strategy
• Risk management architecture
• Multi-generational wealth transfer

Dipp Metzger’s presence on both categories reflects a practice that integrates disciplined investment oversight with sophisticated financial security design — an uncommon combination recognized across separate Forbes evaluation tracks.

“True wealth stewardship requires both structure and strategy,” said Dipp Metzger. “Our clients rely on us not only to grow assets, but to protect legacies, design succession plans, and build financial clarity that lasts generations.”

About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies and has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. She specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, and multi-generational families through a comprehensive, planning-first advisory model that integrates wealth management with advanced financial security strategy.

She offers securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) and advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

About Crown Wealth Strategies

Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth management and financial planning practice headquartered in El Paso, Texas, serving clients nationally. The firm currently oversees over $100 million in total assets under management, and advises on policies representing over $2 billion in life insurance value.

Built on a planning-driven philosophy, Crown Wealth Strategies integrates asset management, advanced financial security planning, estate coordination, and business succession design into a unified advisory model. The firm focuses on long-term stewardship, structural clarity, and disciplined execution to help families and business owners build, protect, and transfer wealth with integrity and purpose.
For more information, visit www.crownws.com

Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.

Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Dipp Metzger Ranked #41 on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
Company/Organization
Crown Wealth Strategies
P.O. Box 13325
El Paso, Texas, 79913
United States
+1 915-613-4300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

More From This Author
Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Dipp Metzger Ranked #41 on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List
Crown Wealth Strategies Launches Crown Align™, A New Standard in Integrated Planning for Affluent & Accomplished Clients
Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Jacqueleen Lopez and Kristina Lopez to the Team
View All Stories From This Author