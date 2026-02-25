Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Dipp Metzger Ranked #41 on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List
Our clients rely on us not only to grow assets but to protect legacies, design succession plans, and build financial clarity that lasts generations.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been ranked #41 on the 2026 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, recognizing her as one of the top women financial advisors in Texas. The Women Wealth Advisors ranking was recently released, marking her third Forbes distinction this year.
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
Developed by SHOOK Research and published by Forbes, the ranking highlights leading women advisors who demonstrate excellence in wealth advisory services, client impact, and long-term strategic planning.
This latest recognition builds upon Dipp Metzger’s placement on two additional Forbes rankings in 2026:
• #44 nationally on the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list
• #4 in Texas – North on the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals list
Being recognized across all three lists in the same year underscores a rare distinction: excellence in both advanced financial security planning and comprehensive wealth advisory services.
Notably, Dipp Metzger is the first advisor affiliated with NYLIFE Securities LLC and Eagle Strategies LLC to be recognized on both the Financial Security Professionals rankings and the Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, reflecting a rare combination of elite planning depth and wealth advisory excellence.
A Unique Dual Strength: Planning and Wealth Strategy
The Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking focuses on holistic wealth management, investment strategy, and client relationship excellence.
In contrast, the Financial Security Professionals (FSP) rankings emphasize complex planning disciplines such as:
• Estate and legacy structuring
• Business succession strategy
• Risk management architecture
• Multi-generational wealth transfer
Dipp Metzger’s presence on both categories reflects a practice that integrates disciplined investment oversight with sophisticated financial security design — an uncommon combination recognized across separate Forbes evaluation tracks.
“True wealth stewardship requires both structure and strategy,” said Dipp Metzger. “Our clients rely on us not only to grow assets, but to protect legacies, design succession plans, and build financial clarity that lasts generations.”
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies and has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. She specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, and multi-generational families through a comprehensive, planning-first advisory model that integrates wealth management with advanced financial security strategy.
She offers securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) and advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth management and financial planning practice headquartered in El Paso, Texas, serving clients nationally. The firm currently oversees over $100 million in total assets under management, and advises on policies representing over $2 billion in life insurance value.
Built on a planning-driven philosophy, Crown Wealth Strategies integrates asset management, advanced financial security planning, estate coordination, and business succession design into a unified advisory model. The firm focuses on long-term stewardship, structural clarity, and disciplined execution to help families and business owners build, protect, and transfer wealth with integrity and purpose.
For more information, visit www.crownws.com
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
