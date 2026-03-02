Avatier Appoints Intel-Exit Founder and 18-Patent Inventor Jose Picazo to Board to Advance AI-Powered IAM Platform

Intel-exit founder and 18-patent inventor joins Avatier board to advance Trusted Conversational AI for Identity at enterprise scale.

What separates Jose from most board members is that he has done both — he invented the technology and he built the business” — Nelson Cicchitto

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most inventors build things. Few build things that change the architecture of an industry. Jose Picazo did both — earning 18 U.S. patents in networking and secure communications, then building a company so foundational that Intel acquired it for approximately $150M. Identity security is now at the same kind of architectural inflection point that networking was then. Today, the inventor who saw that shift coming in networking joins the board of the company defining it in identity.Avatier Corporation, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Trusted Conversational AI for Identity, today announced the appointment of Jose Picazo to its Board of Directors . The appointment brings technical invention credibility and strategic exit experience to accelerate Avatier's AI-first, Passwordless-first strategy and guide the company's next phase of global scaling at the convergence of Trusted Conversational AI for Identity and enterprise identity management.The Inventor Behind the ExitBefore the exit, there were the patents. Eighteen of them. Each one a proof point that Jose Picazo doesn't just understand where technology is going — he builds the infrastructure that gets it there. His work in networking and secure communications at Picazo Communications became so foundational to the industry that Intel didn't just want the product — they acquired the company for approximately $150M and handed Picazo the keys to their Converged Communications Product Division as General Manager. That is what deep technical authority looks like when it meets commercial execution.Before Picazo Communications, he built his expertise across some of the most important technology organizations of his era — IBM, Sytek, Hughes LAN Systems, and Compaq via NetWorth. Today he serves as CEO of X One, Inc., a location-driven communications company, continuing to operate at the frontier of connected technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from San Jose State University.Executive Perspectives"What separates Jose from most board members is that he has done both — he invented the technology and he built the business," said Nelson Cicchitto, Chairman and CEO of Avatier. "Eighteen patents aren't a credential, they are a track record of seeing around corners. Intel didn't acquire Picazo Communications for the revenue — they acquired it because Jose had built something architecturally essential. That is exactly the kind of thinking we need as we build Trusted Conversational AI for Identity into the next essential layer of enterprise infrastructure.""I have spent my career building things the industry didn't know it needed until it couldn't function without them," said Jose Picazo. "Networking was that layer in the nineties. Identity is that layer now. The difference is that identity in the AI era isn't just about access — it's about trust, verification, governance, and automation converging into a single authority. Avatier is building that authority. Trusted Conversational AI for Identity is not a product category — it is the infrastructure every enterprise will depend on. I am proud to help architect what comes next."Avatier's Trusted Conversational AI for Identity Platform: Key CapabilitiesFor an inventor who spent his career building the infrastructure layers enterprises couldn't live without, Avatier's platform represents exactly that kind of essential architecture — five core pillars that together form the identity foundation for the AI era:• Trusted Conversational AI for Identity — Voice, phone, and chat-driven identity workflows replacing legacy helpdesk and manual provisioning Passwordless Authentication — Eliminating password dependency across enterprise environments• Lifecycle Management — Automated user provisioning and de-provisioning across the full employee and contractor lifecycle• Access Governance — Policy-driven access certification and compliance across hybrid and cloud environments• AI Integrations — Embedded intelligence accelerating Zero Trust adoption and measurable cost reductionThese capabilities are actively helping Fortune 500 organizations in healthcare, finance, and government reduce operational costs, strengthen regulatory compliance, and improve security posture — while empowering end users with self-service, friction-free access powered by Trusted Conversational AI for Identity.About AvatierAvatier secures and automates the entire identity foundation so organizations can move faster, reduce risk, and empower every interaction. The Avatier platform delivers Trusted Conversational AI for Identity — automating the critical controls including passwordless and password management, lifecycle provisioning, and access governance — that enable Zero Trust and ensure compliance. Extending this automation to the front lines, Avatier's conversational AI transforms secure sales and service workflows by voice, phone, and beyond. Trusted by Fortune 500 leaders in healthcare, finance, and government, Avatier turns identity into a measurable driver of security, productivity, and cost efficiency.

