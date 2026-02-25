Swaystack Reaches 20 Clients Amid Growing Focus on Funding, Direct Deposit, and Net Customer Retention Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status. Har Rai and Simran on a mission to personalize engagement for community banks.

Swaystack announced it has reached 20 clients, marking a decisive moment for FIs that are no longer willing to leave the outcome of new relationships to chance.

Members determine where their paycheck and savings reside within weeks of opening an account. If we do not manage that period with intentionality, we risk remaining secondary.” — David Tuyo, President & CEO of Peak Credit Union

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack today announced it has reached 20 financial institution clients, marking a decisive moment for banks and credit unions that are no longer willing to leave the outcome of new relationships to chance.Community financial institutions are operating in an environment built for scale, speed, and automation, often without the resources or risk tolerance of national players. At the same time, expectations continue to rise. Account acquisition costs are increasing, and nearly half of new accounts still fail to become meaningfully active within the first year. Growth alone is no longer sufficient. Institutions are expected to demonstrate funding, usage, and relationship depth early, while maintaining trust, compliance, and operational discipline.Reaching 20 clients reflects a growing recognition across the market: the period immediately following account opening is not administrative, but foundational. How an institution shows up in that window determines whether a relationship takes hold or erodes.“The market does not wait,” said David Tuyo, President & CEO of Peak Credit Union. “Members determine where their paycheck and savings reside within weeks of opening an account. If we do not manage that period with intentionality, we risk remaining secondary. We made a strategic decision to ensure we earn primacy early.”Swaystack was built for that level of ownership. The platform helps banks and credit unions apply structure, ownership, and visibility to early engagement, bringing the same standards they uphold in person to digital channels. By guiding customers and members through defined actions and tracking completion in real time, Swaystack gives institutions control over outcomes that have historically been left to assumption.“Community banks and credit unions are the backbone of their local economies. Swaystack exists to help them compete with megabank innovation,” said Har Rai Khalsa, co-founder and CEO of Swaystack. “When we sit down with leadership teams and review the numbers, we see the same pattern. Accounts are growing, but deposits are not keeping pace. Inactive balances build, and net member retention compresses. That is not sustainable. The leaders moving now are addressing the cause rather than managing the symptoms.”The announcement comes as banks and credit unions face increasing pressure to protect deposit quality, reinforce primacy, and operate with greater intent, without sacrificing the values that differentiate them. Among Swaystack institutions, gamified onboarding has contributed to a 24% increase in meaningful first-month funding and, in one case, $4.7 million in direct deposits within 5 months of implementation. The company’s growing client base reflects demand from institutions choosing to secure primary relationships early rather than assume deposits will follow.To mark the milestone, Swaystack released a practical onboarding playbook outlining how banks and credit unions can convert account openings into funded, engaged customers and members.To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions preserve relationship banking in a digital environment, visit swaystack.com or schedule a discovery conversation

