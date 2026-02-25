THE ELIE WIESEL FOUNDATION WELCOMES LISA OPOKU TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elie Wiesel Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Opoku to its board of directors. On behalf of the board, I am honored to welcome Lisa Opoku to The Elie Wiesel Foundation,” said Elisha Wiesel. “Lisa brings a deep commitment to human dignity, and moral courage—values that are at the heart of my parents’ legacy. Her voice and perspective will strengthen our mission to promote tolerance and human dignity while building coalitions to dismantle barriers to justice wherever they appear.”“Lisa has already made significant contributions to the The Elie Wiesel Foundation by dedicating her time to broaden the connections of The Foundation, especially for key technology and communication resources. This is exactly the kind of commitment and strategic vision that will make her a great board member,” said LizAnn Eisen, executive director of The Foundation.Lisa is a recognized leader across business, law and philanthropy with over 30 years of experience in financial services. She currently is the Chief Operating Officer of Future Standard and a member of its Management Committee, where she plays a central role in shaping and executing the firm’s strategic agenda. Prior to that she spent over 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a Partner for a decade. She most recently served as Global Head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office in the firm’s Asset Management and Wealth Management Division. Her other leadership positions include serving as the Chief Operating Officer for each of Engineering, Asia Pacific Securities Division, and FICC Bank Loan Trading and Syndications. During her tenure in Asia, Lisa was based in Hong Kong for six years and worked extensively throughout Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Australia. Lisa was recognized by Barrons in 2022 as one of The 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance. Lisa currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Contemporary Arts Memphis and is a member of the Board of Directors for Tradeweb Markets LLC, AssetMark, and Cedar Health Research. She is on the Board of Trustees for The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and The University of Minnesota. Lisa graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude and received her Juris Doctor from The Harvard Law School.About The Elie Wiesel FoundationFounded by Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, and his wife, Marion, The Foundation fosters global human rights, ethical reflection, and cross-cultural understanding through programs that engage students, artists, educators, and communities in meaningful dialogue and action.

